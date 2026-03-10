Enugu Air Gets AOC, Targets Regional Flights by Year End

Enugu Air, on Tuesday, received the Air Operator Certificate, AOC, from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), a development it described as a significant step in the realisation of Governor Peter Mbah’s vision to position Enugu as a regional hub for commerce, logistics, and aviation in West and Central Africa.

Presenting the AOC to Enugu Air’s Accountable Manager/ CEO, Captain Tolu Ita, at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, headquarters in Abuja, the agency’s Director General, Captain Chris Najomo, described the development as historic in the Nigerian aviation industry, noting that Enugu Air successfully completed the rigorous certification process in just five months and three weeks, significantly faster than the typical industry timeline of 15 to 24 months.

According to the Captain Njomo, the fully state-owned airline also distinguished itself by commencing operations with a complete fleet of six aircraft, which he said was a rare feat for a newly certified airline in the country.

The DG emphasised that the certification process involved extensive evaluation across multiple NCAA departments and confirmed that Enugu Air had met all regulatory requirements, demonstrating full compliance with Nigeria’s aviation safety and operational standards.

He commended the vision and leadership of Governor Mbah, describing the speed and discipline with which the airline project was executed as evidence of purposeful governance.

The DG also acknowledged the dedication of the Enugu State team and urged the airline’s management to continue maintaining the highest standards of safety, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence.

In her remarks, the Accountable Manager/CEO of Enugu Air, Captain Tolu, expressed appreciation to Governor Mbah for the vision of Enugu Air and also commended him for creating the enabling environment and providing the leadership support that made the record-breaking certification possible.

While thanking NCAA for the professionalism and support shown throughout the certification process, she reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to building a reliable, efficient, and globally competitive carrier that would serve passengers with the highest standards of safety and service.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Transportation, Enugu State, Dr. Obi Ozor, stressed that Enugu Air remained a strategic component of Governor Mbah’s broader transport and logistics transformation agenda aimed at unlocking economic opportunities across Enugu State, the wider South-East region, and Africa.

He noted that the airline would grow its fleet to 20 aircraft and also commence regional operations before the end of 2026, playing a critical role in connecting Enugu to key domestic and international markets and facilitating trade, tourism, investment, and mobility.

He commended Enugu Air’s operating partner, XEJet Limited, for its role in guiding the airline through the rigorous regulatory certification process required for the issuance of the Air Operator Certificate.

Speaking, the Group Chief Executive Officer of XEJet Limited, Emmanuel Iza, who congratulated the airline for the feat, expressed pride in the Enugu Air/XEJET Limited partnership that produced the result.

“This milestone demonstrates what can be achieved through strong partnerships between government and the commercial aviation sector in advancing air transport development,” Iza stated.

On his part, the Board Chairman of Enugu Air, Barrister Ricky Agu, assured the NCAA that the state government would continue to provide the support required to ensure that Enugu Air operates at world-class standards.

The AOC presentation was witnessed by senior aviation regulators and other members of the Enugu State delegation, including the Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport, Iphie Ugonabo, and members of the airline’s management team.