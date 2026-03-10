Chimamanda’s Son: Atlantis Pediatric Hospital Defends Medical Team

Sunday Ehigiator

Atlantis Pediatric Hospital has expressed confidence in the professionalism of its medical team following the interim suspension of its Chief Medical Director by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel (MDPIP).

The panel is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Nkanu Esege, the 21-month-old son of renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The incident reportedly occurred at Euracare Multi Specialist Hospital, while a coroner’s inquest into the matter is currently underway.

In a statement issued yesterday, the management of Atlantis Pediatric Hospital said it received a letter dated February 25, 2026, but delivered on March 5, notifying it of the panel’s decision to place its Chief Medical Director on interim suspension.

While acknowledging the communication, the hospital said it has reservations regarding the development and would engage appropriate professional and regulatory support to address issues arising from the decision.

Despite the suspension, the hospital maintained that it remains confident its medical professionals acted within the bounds of professional responsibility.

“As a healthcare institution dedicated to pediatric care, Atlantis Pediatric Hospital remains steadfast in its commitment to the highest standards of medical practice, patient safety, and professional responsibility.

“We are confident that all our medical professionals exercised reasonable duty of care and judgment in the discharge of their duties, and this will be established in due course,” the statement said.

The hospital also noted that the matter is already before the Lagos State Coroner’s Court, which is currently conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

According to the management, the ongoing court proceedings informed its decision to refrain from extensive public comments in order to respect the judicial process and preserve the integrity of the inquiry.

It stated that: “Due to the pendency of this matter before the court and out of respect for judicial integrity and process, our hospital will exercise restraint in making any public commentary on matters that are currently before a court of law.”

The hospital reiterated its commitment to fully cooperate with the coroner’s inquest and any other lawful processes aimed at establishing the facts surrounding the incident.

Management also extended condolences to the Adichie-Esege family over the loss of their child, describing the incident as deeply painful.

It further assured patients, families,s and stakeholders that the hospital would continue to engage constructively with relevant authorities in the interest of transparency and a proper determination of the facts, while maintaining the highest standards of pediatric healthcare practice.