Activist Writes Minister, Alleges NIMASA’s Failure to Comply with FOI Request

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), Frank Tietie, has disclosed the advocacy group has written to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, on the alleged refusal of the Director General (DG/CEO) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, to respond to a lawful request for information submitted in pursuance of Freedom of Information Act (FOI).

Tietie made the disclosure on Monday, while speaking with journalists on the agency’s alleged noncompliance to its request, shortly after he presented the acknowledged copy of the letter at the Ministry in Abuja

He stated that an earlier request served on NIMASA on February 20, 2026, a copy which is also made available, specifically sought public records relating to safeguards for the protection of female staff with NIMASA.

Other information he claimed to have requested from the agency are: Administrative and unjustifiable postings, procurement processes and internal governance procedures within the agency.

While reinforcing his demand for the request, Frank Tietie, acknowledged that under Section 4 of the Freedom of Information Act, NIMASA was required to respond within seven (7) days either by providing the requested information or by stating specific statutory exemption relied upon, adding that NIMASA has not done either.

The Agency’s silence, the Rights Activist said, constitutes a clear breach of its statutory obligations under the Freedom of Information Act which reflects an unacceptable disregard for the law governing transparency in public administration.

He said: “Take Notice that unless NIMASA immediately complies with the FOI request within 7 days of receipt of this letter, CASER will commence enforcement proceedings at the Federal High Court pursuant to Section 20 of the Freedom of Information Act without further notice.”

Frank Tietie, said the action will further press for an Order of Mandamus compelling NIMASA to release the requested information – declaring the Agency’s refusal to respond constitutes a violation of the FOI Act.

He added: “Such further orders as the Courts may deem necessary to enforce transparency and accountability.”

As supervising Minister of NIMASA, Frank Tietie, said CASER expects the minister’s office to immediately direct the Agency to comply with the law and avert avoidable litigation that would further expose the Agency to public scrutiny.

In the request letter dated February 20, 2026, CASER, said it recognized NIMASA as a strategic maritime regulatory agency entrusted not only with economic stewardship but also ensuring that its workforce operates in an environment of fairness, professionalism and respect for human dignity.

CASER said: “Recent administrative developments have generated serious public concern – regarding protection of female staff from coercive or retaliatory administration actions, compliance to Public Service Rules in staff posting, safeguards against abuse of administrative authority, transparency in procurement and governance processes and institutional mechanisms for addressing workplace misconduct.”

While further requesting for protection of female employees, it added – policy on staff posting and safeguards against retaliation.

On litigation with NLNG, Frank Tietie, said: “Provide CASER with records relating to litigation involving Nigeria LNG limited (NLNG) from 2023 to date including: legal opinions obtained, judgments or settlement terms and financial liabilities incurred.”