  • Monday, 9th March, 2026

Wike Ratifies Appointment of 1,659 FCTA Workers

Nigeria | 54 minutes ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has confirmed the  appointment of 1,659 staff members  of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

A statement yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, said those whose appointments were confirmed were among the 2,281, who sat for the confirmation examination conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission on February 28, 2026.

 Olayinka quoted the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, as saying that some of the workers who sat for the confirmation were employed as far back as 2016 and 2019.

“The 2, 512 candidates were invited to present themselves for confirmation examination but only 2,281 turned up for the examination. 

“A total of 224 officers were absent, fueling suspiction that they could be ghost workers.

“Some of the workers, who sat for the confirmation were employed as far back as 2016 and 2019, while others were   employed shortly before Wike assumed office in August 2023,” he said. 

It was  gathered that the FCT Civil Service Commission has also concluded plans to conduct both the 2025 and 2026 promotions as approved by the minister and in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to boosting the morale of FCTA workforce.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.