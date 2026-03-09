Wike Ratifies Appointment of 1,659 FCTA Workers

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has confirmed the appointment of 1,659 staff members of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

A statement yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, said those whose appointments were confirmed were among the 2,281, who sat for the confirmation examination conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission on February 28, 2026.

Olayinka quoted the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, as saying that some of the workers who sat for the confirmation were employed as far back as 2016 and 2019.

“The 2, 512 candidates were invited to present themselves for confirmation examination but only 2,281 turned up for the examination.

“A total of 224 officers were absent, fueling suspiction that they could be ghost workers.

“Some of the workers, who sat for the confirmation were employed as far back as 2016 and 2019, while others were employed shortly before Wike assumed office in August 2023,” he said.

It was gathered that the FCT Civil Service Commission has also concluded plans to conduct both the 2025 and 2026 promotions as approved by the minister and in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to boosting the morale of FCTA workforce.