WELA Urges Action on Women’s Rights, Maternal Health on International Women’s Day

Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA) has called for stronger enforcement of laws protecting women and girls, as well as full implementation of the Federal Government’s free Caesarean Section programme, as part of activities marking the 2026 International Women’s Day.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its Founder and Chairperson, Funmi Falana, WELA joined the global community to commemorate the day under the theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls.”

Falana said the annual celebration provides an opportunity to draw attention to the rights of women and girls, including reproductive, maternal and mental health rights, as well as the fundamental human rights guaranteed to every citizen.

According to her, the theme for this year highlights three major commitments: recognition of rights, the pursuit of justice, and decisive action to ensure that protections for women and girls are effectively implemented.

She noted that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees equality before the law for all citizens regardless of sex, stressing that any form of discrimination against women in the workplace, society or within the home amounts to a violation of those rights.

“Justice is what transforms rights from mere words into real power. Without justice, rights remain promises on paper,” the statement said.

Falana added that while awareness of women’s rights is important, concrete steps must be taken to ensure accountability and enforcement.

Citing global statistics, WELA said women currently possess about 64 percent of the legal rights enjoyed by men, warning that at the present pace it could take nearly three centuries to close the gap.

The organisation also highlighted the continued challenges faced by women and girls, including violence, abuse, discrimination and economic marginalisation.

It called for justice for victims of gender-based violence, including girls who have suffered sexual assault and women subjected to domestic abuse.

WELA acknowledged progress made in Nigeria through the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015, but noted that enforcement and public awareness remain significant challenges.

The group also drew attention to a maternal healthcare initiative by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), which announced on April 18, 2025 the commencement of free Caesarean Section services for pregnant women in more than 100 hospitals nationwide.

Falana described the initiative as an important step toward improving access to life-saving maternal healthcare but warned that the programme must be fully implemented.

She urged pregnant women and their families to report any hospital that refuses to provide the free Caesarean Section services where the programme has been announced.

“Maternity healthcare is a right, not a privilege,” she said, adding that women denied the service should contact WELA for legal support and intervention.

The organisation also reminded women of their legal rights within marriage and family life, stating that women have equal rights with their husbands in matters relating to property, decision-making and the welfare of their children.

It noted that custody of children is not automatically the exclusive right of fathers, stressing that both parents have legal responsibilities and rights.

WELA called for increased awareness of women’s legal and health rights, stronger enforcement of laws protecting women and girls, and improved support systems for survivors of violence, including legal aid, counselling and medical care.

The group further urged public accountability for institutions that fail to protect women.

“International Women’s Day must not be a day of symbolic gestures alone. It must be a commitment to action,” Falana said.

She added that when women and girls are empowered, families prosper, communities grow stronger and nations develop.