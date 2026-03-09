VG Pensions Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification

Veritas Glanvills Pensions (VG Pensions) Limited, a reputable and licensed Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), has joined the elite group of companies in Nigeria that has obtained ISO 27001:2022 certification in Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) a globally recognized standard.

This milestone reinforces the organization’s commitment to safeguarding information assets, strengthening cybersecurity practices, and ensuring the highest standards of data protection for clients, and other stakeholders.



The new certification builds on the company’s existing ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification, which VG Pensions has maintained for over five years and successfully passed multiple surveillance audits. With this latest achievement, the company now holds two internationally recognized ISO certifications, demonstrating its commitment to operational excellence, continuous improvement, and global best practices.

For a company to attain this certification, it must have implemented a comprehensive Information Security Management System that identifies potential risks, strengthens internal controls, and ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.

Speaking on this achievement, Godson Ukpevo (OON), Managing Director/CEO of VG Pensions Limited said: “This certification represents a significant milestone in our journey towards operational excellence. It reflects our unwavering commitment to the protection of our clients’ information and adherence to international standards in all our operations. Achieving ISO 27001:2022 further demonstrates the commitment of our Board and Management to meeting internationally recognized standards for Information Security Management Systems and service delivery. It is also a testament to our strong corporate governance framework, which is firmly anchored on global best practices.” He added further that the Company will continue to enhance its operational efficiency, and be guided always by global best practices in all aspects of its business.



VG Pensions was licensed in June 2007 as a Pension Fund Administrator and, since commencing operations over 18 years ago, has remained committed to delivering exceptional client service, efficient benefits administration, and strong investment returns that drive sustainable growth in the pension funds of its clients.

The attainment of this certification will further strengthen the confidence of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders, regulators, and other stakeholders in the company’s Information Security and Quality Management Systems.