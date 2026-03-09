Tension in Kwara as Suspected Terrorists Abduct Housewife, Son in Fresh Attack

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Palpable tension has reportedly ensued over the weekend when Suspected terrorists have reportedly stormed the ancient town of Ndeji in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, abducting a housewife and his son to an unknown destination in a fresh attack on the area.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened last Saturday night when the people of the town were said to be preparing to sleep.

It was gathered that the suspected terrorists were said to be shooting sporadically before they whisked away their victims to an unknown destination.

A member of the town, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told journalists on Sunday that the suspected terrorists were fully armed with sophisticated weapons when they stormed the town.

He said: “Most of us started running from one end to another as there are no security operatives to protect us.

“As soon as they started their nefarious action, some of us decided to run into a nearby bush for cover, but in the end, the suspected terrorists overpowered a housewife and his son, and they were later taken away to an unknown destination.”

He, however, urged the federal and state governments to come to their aid, as they cannot sleep with their two eyes closed in the area again.

He also said that this latest incident has created fear among residents of communities, as the cases of kidnapping and banditry have been on the rise in recent months.

Recently, suspected terrorists had killed at least two residents, abducted a trader, and shot a little girl during a violent invasion of Gbugbu community in the Edu local government area of the state last week.

The incident has led to the abduction of a businessman identified as Rilwan Bello, whose shop is located beside Ezigbo Store, while his sales boy was reportedly shot dead at the scene during the attack.

When contacted, a senior police officer with the Edu LGA Divisional Police Station at Lafiagi, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the ugly development.

He said: “We are working around the clock to ensure that the victims are rescued.”

Meanwhile, local vigilante operatives in the Chitta community in Patigi LGA of the state have reportedly rescued three residents abducted by the suspected terrorists during a midnight attack.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the incident occurred at about 12 midnight when heavily armed bandits invaded the community, shooting sporadically to scare residents before whisking away three victims.

Sources close to the town told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that the sudden attack threw residents into panic, as the assailants moved swiftly through the area while carrying out the abduction.

Following this development, it was gathered that members of the local vigilante group in the comunity quickly mobilised after receiving distress calls from residents.

Sources said that the vigilantes have reportedly pursued the attackers into the surrounding bush in a daring rescue effort.

A community source also said the vigilantes confronted the bandits and forced them to abandon the victims during the pursuit.

“The vigilantes acted very fast. Immediately, the bandits left with the victims; they mobilised and went after them. Their pressure forced the kidnappers to flee and abandon the three victims,” the source said.

The rescued victims were later returned safely to the community, while the attackers escaped into the forest.

However, residents have commended the bravery of the local vigilantes, noting that their swift response prevented what could have turned into a prolonged kidnapping ordeal.