See Your Promotion As Renewed Call to National Duty, IGP Tells Newly Promoted DIGs

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has urged newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to regard their elevation not merely as recognition of past service, but as a renewed call to national duty.

Speaking during the decoration ceremony held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall in Abuja, the IGP encouraged the senior officers to lead with honour, serve with integrity, and work collectively towards building a Nigeria Police Force that is respected, trusted and capable of meeting the nation’s security aspirations.

Disu reminded the officers that the strength of any police institution lies not only in its authority, but also in the integrity, discipline and sense of duty demonstrated by those entrusted with leadership.

“As Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, you must remain steadfast in upholding the core values of professionalism, accountability and service to the Nigerian people. The responsibilities that come with this rank require courage in decision-making, fairness in leadership and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law,” he said.

He noted that the security environment in which the Force operates continues to grow in complexity, with challenges ranging from organised crime and cyber-enabled threats to violent criminal networks and other emerging security concerns.

According to him, the increasing expectations placed on the Nigeria Police Force demand leadership that is strategic, forward-looking and firmly committed to professionalism and operational excellence.

The IGP therefore charged the newly promoted officers to leverage their experience in strengthening intelligence-led policing, deepening inter-agency cooperation, improving operational coordination across commands and reinforcing accountability within the ranks.

He emphasised that their leadership must inspire confidence within the Force and strengthen public trust among citizens.

Disu added that their tenure should be defined by discipline, fairness, transparency and service, noting that their actions and decisions would continue to shape the culture, direction and public perception of the Nigeria Police Force as it works towards becoming a more professional, technologically driven and citizen-focused institution.

Those decorated by the IGP, in the presence of their spouses during the colourful ceremony, included DIGs Zachariah Fera Achinyan, Zango Ibrahim Baba, Isyaku Mohammed, Margaret Agebe Challa, Mohammed Abdul Sulaiman, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha and Umar Shehu Nadada.

