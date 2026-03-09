SBI Media Unveils New Website in Digital Transformation Drive

Labake Fasogbon

Africa’s global media and marketing firm and a Stagwell affiliate partner, SBI Media Group, has announced the launch of its new global website, reflecting its global vision to connect stakeholders with its expansive network across key international markets.

Engineered for clarity, speed and compelling storytelling, the refreshed platform serves as a central hub showcasing the group’s purpose, capabilities, leading insights, and latest updates.

The group noted that the architecture makes it significantly easier for clients and partners to explore its deep expertise and seamlessly engage with its teams across all regions.

It also said it cultivates a consistent global brand experience, amplifying the reach and collaborative synergy across its affiliated sister companies.

Group CEO of SBI Media Group, Rotimi Bankole, stated that the launch is a public-facing component of a comprehensive, ongoing digital transformation initiative.

“This wider programme includes the rollout of a sophisticated internal enterprise platform to strengthen coordination, standardize publishing governance, and optimize operational alignment across the entire Group. The ultimate focus of this initiative is to enable faster, more consistent and higher quality service delivery for clients and partners around the globe,” Bankole stated.

He added: “Our new website is a powerful public milestone in a much broader digital transformation journey. It reinforces our global ambition, strengthens our interconnected network, and fundamentally elevates how we present our work and strategic thinking to the world. This ensures we can deliver even stronger, integrated execution for every client and partner.”

Group Strategy & Digital Transformation of the group, Samuel Odusami, reiterated the organization’s vision to strategically leverage digital and AI transformation across global footprint to be established as Africa’s global agency.

“We are also actively showcasing our proprietary technology and software capabilities, which we utilize to build bespoke systems, workflows, and experiences for our clients and partners, and we look forward to extending these solutions across diverse businesses and sectors.

“The redesigned website explains more clearly who we are as a group and how we operate. It gives easier access to our work, outlines our core capabilities, and brings together resources, insights, and press updates in one place. It also simplifies how partners and suppliers around the world can connect with us, with clearer and more accessible contact options,” he said.