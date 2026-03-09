Oduwole Urges Women to Lead with Strategy, Courage

Nume Ekeghe

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has urged Nigerian women to approach leadership and economic participation with strategy, courage and long-term thinking as they seek to expand their influence across business and public life.

Oduwole made the call in Lagos during the ‘VioletsForHer’ International Women’s Day gathering hosted by i-invest, where leaders from finance, government, media and entrepreneurship came together to discuss how women can strengthen their economic power.

Oduwole reflected on her personal leadership journey and the realities of navigating positions of influence, emphasizing that power requires clarity, discipline and strategic thinking.

“If you are not agenda-setting, you are on the menu,” she said, highlighting the importance of shaping conversations rather than reacting to them.

She noted that women must approach their careers with a strong sense of purpose and long-term vision.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Group Managing Director/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, who spoke on the importance of self-empowerment and preparation in achieving professional and financial success. According to her, women must take deliberate ownership of their growth and consistently invest in knowledge and capability.

“Power is not a position; it is a practice. It is the discipline of preparing when nobody is watching and the courage to step forward even before you feel ready,” she said.