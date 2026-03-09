Oando Wins Equality, Diversity, Inclusion Award at IMT Summit

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Oando Plc, Africa’s leading integrated energy solutions company, has been named Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Champion of the Year at the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing and Trade Summit (West Africa IMT) 2026.

The recognition, the company said in a statement yesterday, highlights its efforts to foster an inclusive workplace and strengthen representation across the industrial and energy ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond.

The award was presented at the Summit’s Gala Dinner and Awards ceremony held at the Landmark Event Centre, where organisations across the region were honoured for excellence in driving industrial growth and transformation.

Oando emerged as the winner in a competitive category that included Coleman Wires and Cables, Nigeria Machine Tools Limited, Ecobank Togo, and Unilever Côte d’Ivoire.

According to the statement, the recognition reflects Oando’s progress in building a diverse workforce, with women currently representing 43 per cent of the company’s employees, a milestone that underscores its focus on inclusive talent development within traditionally male-dominated energy and industrial sectors.

Quoting a Veriv Africa report, the statement said that women make up approximately 18.6 per cent of the workforce in the Nigerian energy sector, with females in leadership roles being even lower, often around 7 per cent to 8 per cent in certain subsectors. While female participation in renewables is slightly higher (ranging from 22 per cent to 37 per cent), overall, women face significant underrepresentation, particularly in technical STEM roles, it stated.

The award was received by Kanyinsola Mba, General Manager, Human Capital Management & Services, alongside Ayodele Peregrino, Employee Relations Manager.

In her acceptance remarks, Kanyinsola expressed appreciation to the organisers. Speaking on behalf of the company’s employees, she dedicated the recognition to the organisation’s workforce, popularly known as the #HumansOfOando, noting that the company remains committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where representation continues to grow, with a long-term aspiration to achieve a 50:50 gender balance or greater.

Beyond the award recognition, Oando said it also contributed thought leadership to discussions shaping the future of West Africa’s industrial landscape during the two-day summit.

On the opening day of the event, it said Mba participated in a panel discussion titled “Maximising West Africa’s Human Capital for Competitive & Resilient Industries.” During the session, she highlighted the importance of structured workforce development in unlocking the region’s vast human capital potential.

She noted that organisations must invest deliberately in people through competency frameworks, leadership development programmes, and knowledge transfer initiatives that enable experienced professionals to mentor and develop younger talent.

“Africa’s demographic advantage can only translate into economic strength if organisations intentionally develop the skills and capabilities of their people. Structured learning, mentorship and exposure to emerging technologies are critical to preparing the workforce for the future of industry,” Mba added.

Also representing the company at the summit was Dr. Ainojie Irune, Managing Director, Oando Energy Resources, who spoke during a high-level panel session titled “Industry Futures – Laying the Foundations for the Future: Infrastructure Development for Industrial Growth.”

In his remarks, Irune underscored the critical role of energy in driving Africa’s industrialisation, noting that addressing the continent’s power deficit remains one of the most significant levers for economic transformation.

“Energy remains the backbone of industrial development. If we are to unlock Africa’s manufacturing potential and accelerate economic growth, expanding reliable power generation and infrastructure across the continent must remain a top priority,” Irune said.

He also highlighted the need for strong leadership alignment, collaborative policymaking and strategic investment to accelerate infrastructure expansion across the region.

The West Africa IMT Summit convenes policymakers, business leaders, investors and development partners to address key challenges and opportunities shaping the region’s industrial future.

Oando’s participation at the summit, according to the statement, reflects its broader role in advancing industry conversations around human capital development, energy security and sustainable industrial growth across Africa.