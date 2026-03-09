IWD: WordenHCD Honours 40 Women Shaping Future of HR

Funmi Ogundare

As part of activities marking the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026, WordenHCD has recognised 40 leading women in Human Resources for their contributions to shaping the future of work in Nigeria and beyond.

The firm said the recognition celebrates women who are driving innovation in human capital development, building inclusive workplace systems, and nurturing talent pipelines across various sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the initiative, Executive Director of WordenHCD, Toluwase Olaniyan, noted that the recognition goes beyond celebrating titles to highlighting impact, courage, innovation and influence in the field of human capital development.

According to him, “Human capital remains the most powerful asset of any organisation or nation, and behind many thriving institutions are strong people strategies driven by visionary women.”

He explained that the initiative aligns with the call for greater inclusion, leadership equity and systemic transformation as organisations across the world continue to adapt to technological disruption, generational shifts and evolving leadership expectations.

Olaniyan said women in Human Resources and people management are playing critical roles in shaping modern organisations through diversity and inclusion strategies, digital HR transformation, resilient workplace cultures and future-ready talent ecosystems.

Some of the women recognised in the 2026 edition include Rabi Adetoro, Lara Yeku, Nene Ogunlusi, Ifreke Brendan, Ololade (Opadere) Daniel-Pepple, Lola Esan, Katrina Modupe Akindele, Oyinade Kuku, Taiwo Dayo-Abatan, Amaka Obalum, Ifeoma Okoruen, Funke Amobi, Esther Akinnukawe, Abiodun Oyebimpe Olubitan, Adeshola Aliogo, Seyifunmi Oderinde, Thelma Ibeh, Temi Dalley, Nkem Offonabo, Adora Ikwuemesi, Deji Ajibola, Eniola Onimole, Efi Obajaja-Edo, Kemi Onadiran, Adeteniola Olorunfemi, Gift Ebi, Vuevu, Elizabeth Temiloluwa Ajiwoju, Chima Onyinyechi Gift, Grace Afe, Tosin Famuwagun Adewuyi, Oyiza Salu and Ifeadi Anigbogu, among others.

Olaniyan stated that the recognition initiative forms part of its efforts to elevate conversations around leadership, workforce innovation and sustainable talent development.

He added: “Through WordenHCD advisory services, research, talent development initiatives and advocacy campaigns, we remain committed to strengthening organisations through people-centred leadership, talent optimisation and inclusive growth across Nigeria and Africa.”