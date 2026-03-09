Fire Guts Section of Science Ministry in Federal Secretariat Fire Incident

. One fire fighter sustains burns

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

There was commotion Monday morning as the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) office at the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, inside Section C of the Federal Secretariat Phase 2, was gutted by a fire.

The fire reduced the affected office to charred remnants with nothing salvaged after Federal fire fighters from nearby Asokoro, mobilized to the scene.

The cause of the incident had yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, though it was suspected to be triggered by a surge in power supply.

A plume of smoke thickened over the federal secretariat and was visible over the entire Central Business District. Traffic into and out of the Federal Secretariat was also disrupted as security agents were seen diverting traffic.

The fire also sent many workers, who had reported for duty early in the day scampering for safety as many also attempted to evacuate the building through the stairways.

One of the responders from the fire service suffered severe burn during the emergency response and was subsequently hospitalized.

Incidentally, Section C where the fire occurred was adjacent to the block housing of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Briefing reporters on the outbreak, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack said the fire was unfortunate.

She also added that the incident was an eye-opener for all public workers on strict compliance with safety measures.

“A fire outbreak is never something anyone wants to happen because there will obviously be damage, but we do not yet know the extent of the damage to property and the building.

“Thankfully, for now, there are no casualties and everyone associated with the building has been evacuated. We look forward to a comprehensive investigation and assessment of what has happened,” Walson- Jack said.

She also emphasized on the essence of proper electrical safety in public offices, urging workers to ensure at all times that all appliances are switched off before workers leave for the day.

“We all know the power of electricity and it is critical that once we are leaving a building, we should switch off all appliances,” she said.