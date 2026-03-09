COPAC Tells Amaechi, Tambuwal, Others to Speak against Injustice in El-Rufai’s Case

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Coalition Political Action Committee (COPAC), has called on leading opposition figures including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Aminu Tambuwal, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, to speak against any attempt to harass, intimidate or clampdown on the opposition.

It also warned the federal government that the rule of law in Nigeria could not be suspended to satisfy political convenience.

The group further said the 14-day remand order obtained by investigators in the case involving Nasir El-Rufai has expired, stating that the order was granted for a specific and limited purpose: to allow investigators complete their work within a defined constitutional window.

According to it, the order was not granted as a licence for indefinite detention, procedural manipulation, or political theatre.

In a statement by the Convener, Coalition Political Action Committee (COPAC), Aminu Datti-Ahmed, he said, ”Under Section 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the liberty of every citizen is protected by law.

“Investigative detention is strictly temporary and must lead, within a reasonable time, to either formal charges before a competent court or the immediate release of the detainee.

”The federal government must therefore understand that it must now do one of two things in the case involving El-Rufai: file formal charges before a court or release the detainee immediately.

”Anything outside these clearly defined legal options would amount to acting illegally and unconstitutionally, and would render the continued detention an abuse of state power and a violation of the constitutional rights guaranteed to every Nigerian citizen.

”Such conduct would also run contrary to Nigeria’s obligations under international human rights law, including Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, both of which prohibit arbitrary arrest and detention and require that any deprivation of liberty be strictly governed by law and subject to judicial oversight.

”Make no mistake, the danger of this moment cannot be overstated. Nigeria is witnessing a disturbing pattern in which state institutions are willing to deploy investigative powers against political actors in a manner that raises legitimate questions about selectivity, timing, and motive.

”This is why silence from other opposition leaders at this moment is both dangerous and irresponsible,” Datyi Ahmed stressed.

Calling on opposition figures to speak out, he said, ”This is not about El-Rufai. This is about the law being a level playing field. The rule of law must never become a selective weapon used against those who fall out of favour with those who hold power.

”History teaches us what happens when political leaders watch in silence as the machinery of state power is gradually turned against one opponent after another.