Beta Glass Announces Board Changes, Appoints Four Directors

Sunday Ehigiator

Beta Glass Plc, a leading glass container manufacturer in West and Central Africa and a member of Helios Investment Partners, has announced changes to its Board of Directors, including the exit of four members and the appointment of four new non-executive directors.

In a statement made yesterday, the company disclosed that Mr Emmanouil Metaxakis, Mr Vassilis Kararizos, Mr Serge Joris, and Mr Gagik Apkarian have stepped down from the board.

“The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for their dedicated service and strategic guidance, which have been instrumental to the Company’s growth. We wish them continued success in their future pursuits,” the company said.

To strengthen its governance and support its next phase of growth, the company announced the appointment of Mr Nitin Kaul, Ms Olusola Carrena, Mr Bolaji Olatunbosun Osunsanya, and Mr Boye Olusanya as new non-executive directors.

According to the statement, the appointments bring together extensive experience in global strategy, finance, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing, and corporate governance.

The statement added that Osunsanya, former Group Chief Executive Officer of Axxela Limited, brings more than three decades of leadership experience across the energy, finance, and infrastructure sectors, having previously held executive roles at Oando Plc and Access Bank Plc.