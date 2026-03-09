  • Monday, 9th March, 2026

Beta Glass Announces Board Changes, Appoints Four Directors

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Beta Glass Plc, a leading glass container manufacturer in West and Central Africa and a member of Helios Investment Partners, has announced changes to its Board of Directors, including the exit of four members and the appointment of four new non-executive directors.

In a statement made yesterday, the company disclosed that Mr Emmanouil Metaxakis, Mr Vassilis Kararizos, Mr Serge Joris, and Mr Gagik Apkarian have stepped down from the board.

 “The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for their dedicated service and strategic guidance, which have been instrumental to the Company’s growth. We wish them continued success in their future pursuits,” the company said.

To strengthen its governance and support its next phase of growth, the company announced the appointment of Mr Nitin Kaul, Ms Olusola Carrena, Mr Bolaji Olatunbosun Osunsanya, and Mr Boye Olusanya as new non-executive directors.

According to the statement, the appointments bring together extensive experience in global strategy, finance, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing, and corporate governance.

The statement added that Osunsanya, former Group Chief Executive Officer of Axxela Limited, brings more than three decades of leadership experience across the energy, finance, and infrastructure sectors, having previously held executive roles at Oando Plc and Access Bank Plc.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.