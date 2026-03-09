Atlantis Pediatric Hospital Responds to CMD’s Interim Suspension, Says Its Medical Team Exercised Reasonable Duty of Care

Atlantis Pediatric Hospital has expressed confidence in the professionalism and conduct of its medical team following the interim suspension of its Chief Medical Director, Atinuke Uwajeh, by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel (MDPIP).

The panel is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Nkanu Esege, the 21-month-old son of renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie, at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital. The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria had also suspended Euracare’s Chief Medical Director, Majekodunmi; and the Anaesthesiologist, Titus Ogundare.

A coroner’s inquest into the case is currently ongoing.

In a statement issued on Monday, the hospital’s management said it received a letter dated February 25, 2026, but delivered on March 5, notifying it of the panel’s decision to place its Chief Medical Director on interim suspension.

While acknowledging receipt of the communication, the hospital said it had reservations about the development and would seek appropriate professional and regulatory guidance to address the issues arising from the decision.

The hospital also explained that the matter is already before the Lagos State Coroner’s Court, which is conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. According to management, the ongoing proceedings informed its decision to refrain from making detailed public comments in order to respect the judicial process and preserve the integrity of the inquiry.

“Due to the pendency of this matter before the court and out of respect for judicial integrity and process, our hospital will exercise restraint in making any public commentary on matters that are currently before a court of law,” the statement added.

Despite the suspension, Atlantis Pediatric Hospital maintained that it remains confident its medical professionals acted within the bounds of their professional responsibilities and exercised reasonable duty of care.

“As a healthcare institution dedicated to pediatric care, Atlantis Pediatric Hospital remains steadfast in its commitment to the highest standards of medical practice, patient safety and professional responsibility,” the statement said.

It added: “We are confident that all our medical professionals exercised reasonable duty of care and judgment in the discharge of their duties and this will be established in due course.”

The hospital reiterated its commitment to fully cooperate with the coroner’s inquest and any other lawful process aimed at establishing the facts surrounding the incident.

Management also extended condolences to the Adiche-Esege family over the death of their child, describing the loss as deeply painful.

The hospital further assured patients, families and stakeholders that it would continue to engage constructively with relevant authorities in the interest of transparency and a proper determination of the facts, while maintaining the highest standards of pediatric healthcare practice..