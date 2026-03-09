Army Resource Centre Undertakes Study Tour of  Tantita’s Pipeline Security Model In Delta 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) has undertaken a strategic study tour of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) at Effurun in Uvwie, Delta State, as part of efforts to deepen national security policy and safeguard Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure.

The visit, weekend, formed part of the Strategic Management and Policy Studies Course 8/2025, themed: ‘The Security of Oil and Gas Facilities in the Niger Delta: A Panacea for National Development.’

The NARC delegation, led by its Director General, Major General J.G.K. Myam (rtd), including faculty members, course participants, and the Commanding Officer of 3 Battalion, Effurun, was received by Tantita’s top management led by Captain Warredi Enisuoh, Emmanuel Jakpa, Brig- Gen. Efe Felix Edafiogor and Daisy Jaja, among others.

The NARC delegation engaged with Tantita management in a policy dialogue to study the company’s innovative approach to securing critical oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

Receiving the delegation, Managing Director, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Chief Kestin Pondi, who was represented by the Executive Director, Legal and Corporate Services, Emmanuel Jakpa, highlighted the company’s people-centred security model.

He told the visiting delegation that the firm adopts the strategy of engaging people’s participation in the protection of the pipeline crisis crossing the Niger Delta area.

According to Pondi, “We do not protect the pipelines from the people. We protect the pipelines with the people. We built community trust and we partner with the people to create local employment, work to sustain environmental stewardship.

“Before now, the ecosystem was not friendly but when we came on board, the waters that was uninhabitable for fishes and other sea animals are now green and habitable. Fishermen are now back in business.

“Our corporate social responsibility (CSR) impact is felt and speaks volumes. We have positively touched and still touching lives and humanity and sustainable development is central to Tantita’s security operations.”

Pondi disclosed that Tantita has deployed advanced technology to support its operations, including the Tantita Operational Command Application (TOCA) across its command and control centres that include the largest drone fleet in West Africa for aerial surveillance of pipelines and maritime corridors and body cameras for field operatives.

He added: “The company also integrates alternative livelihood and climate initiatives through projects like the Tantita Rice Paddy Farm and the development of tree-counting software within the Tantita Operational Command Application (TOCA) to generate and monetize carbon credits for Niger Delta communities.

“However, oil pollution and crude contamination in the Niger Delta creeks and soil remain a major challenge requiring urgent environmental remediation across the Niger Delta.”

The managing director also highlighted structural and policy gaps, including limited implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, inactive Host Community Funds, and unclear frameworks for the disposal of seized crude oil.

During the interactive session, the delegation commended Tantita’s profound reputation, stating that every agency visited spoke highly of Tantita’s contribution to the field. They also commended the integration of environmental stewardship and community development in Tantita security operations.

The delegation was then taken on a guided tour of Tantita’s state-of-the-art command and control centre, where they observed the company’s surveillance systems used to monitor illegal movements along pipeline corridors and maritime routes.

The visitors were also introduced to the Tantita Operational Command Application, with a demonstration of Tantita’s “Skywale drone” features and capabilities.