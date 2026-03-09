2026 IWD: Spotlight on Women in Nigeria’s National Security Architecture

As the world marked International Women’s Day 2026 on March 8, Chiemelie Ezeobi shines the spotlight on the growing contributions of women across Nigeria’s security architecture- from the Armed Forces and intelligence community to the Nigeria Police Force and paramilitary agencies. Once largely confined to support roles, women are now increasingly visible in operational, technical and leadership positions, helping to shape national defence and public safety

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to recognise the achievements and contributions of women in social, economic, cultural and political spheres, while also advocating gender equality, inclusion and the empowerment of women and girls across the world.

The day also serves as a call for collective action to accelerate progress toward equal opportunities for women in all sectors of society.

Across Nigeria’s national security architecture, the message resonated strongly in 2026 as attention turned to the increasing role of women in the Armed Forces, the intelligence community, the Nigeria Police Force and several paramilitary agencies.

From every cockpits to every command and control centres, division, brigades, hospitals, units, classrooms, to even operational theatres, women across the security services have undoubtedly stepped into the spotlight as institutions marked the day with tributes to their growing impact on national defence and public safety.

Women in Nigeria’s National Security Architecture

Nigeria’s national security structure is a vast ecosystem that includes the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, law enforcement and paramilitary services, all working together to protect the nation.

At the intelligence level, agencies such as the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) play critical roles in gathering and analysing intelligence for national security. These agencies operate alongside the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which coordinates strategic security policies and responses.

Beyond intelligence gathering, several paramilitary organisations contribute to internal security and public safety. These include the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Across these institutions, women are increasingly occupying strategic operational, technical and leadership roles, contributing to the country’s security architecture in ways that were once largely dominated by men.

Breaking Barriers Across Nigeria’s Security Services

Once largely confined to support roles, women are now increasingly visible in operational, technical and leadership positions across Nigeria’s security services, helping to shape national defence and public safety.

From commanding operational units and piloting aircraft to intelligence gathering, maritime patrol and frontline policing, female personnel are steadily redefining their place within the country’s security architecture.

Their growing presence reflects not only years of institutional reforms but also a recognition that competence, professionalism and dedication, rather than gender, are the true pillars of effective service.



Rising Profile of Women in the Armed Forces

Within the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration highlighted the steady rise of female officers and personnel across the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force.

The commemoration, themed “Give to Gain – Generosity, Collaboration and Collective Uplift,” became more than a symbolic observance.

Instead, it served as a platform to spotlight the quiet but powerful rise of women whose courage, competence and professionalism continue to reshape the operational landscape of the military.

Across the services, female personnel are now involved in a wide spectrum of duties ranging from combat support roles and aviation operations to engineering, intelligence, logistics and medical services.

Nigerian Army: Advancing the Role of Women in Military Operations

The Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu, has continued to expand opportunities for women through training, career progression and leadership appointments, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen inclusiveness within the service.Over the years, its female personnel have distinguished themselves in military intelligence, medical corps, signals, logistics and aviation support, while also representing the country in international military engagements.For the NA, female personnel are no longer limited to traditional support duties but are actively involved in operational planning, field missions and command responsibilities across various theatres of operation. Women soldiers are deployed in counter insurgency operations in the North East, internal security operations across the country and in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Nigerian Navy: Service Beyond Gender

In the Nigerian Navy, the leadership used the occasion to commend the growing contributions of female officers and ratings across naval operations.

In a message marking the day, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, praised the dedication and professionalism of women serving in the Navy.

“Today we join the global community to commemorate International Women’s Day 2026 and proudly recognise the remarkable contributions of the women serving in the Nigerian Navy.

“This year’s theme, Give to Gain, reflects the daily reality of our female officers and ratings and carries a powerful message that resonates deeply with our values as a service. It reminds us that true progress and collective success are achieved when individuals willingly give their talents, energy and commitment for the benefit of others and the nation. In the Nigerian Navy, our women embody this spirit every day.

“Through their sacrifices, professionalism and steadfast devotion to duty, they give their best in service to Nigeria and in doing so, the Navy and the nation gain strength, capability and pride. Indeed, the service of our female personnel is not defined by gender but by competence, sheer will and dedication to duty. Across our ships, bases and joint operations theatres, female naval personnel continue to distinguish themselves in diverse and critical roles.

“From safeguarding our maritime domain at sea to providing operational support ashore and contributing to engineering, logistics and medical services, their dedication continues to enhance the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Navy.

“Beyond our shores, our female personnel have also represented Nigeria in United Nations peace support operations and other international engagements with distinction. Their contributions also reflect the enduring spirit of our motto, Onwards Together, which reminds us that the strength of our Navy lies in unity, teamwork and mutual respect.

“It underscores the principle that men and women serving side by side, each contributing their unique skills and perspectives, propel the service forward towards greater excellence. On behalf of the Nigerian Navy, I commend every woman in uniform for their enduring sacrifice and invaluable service.

“You are valued, respected and vital to the success of our mission. Together, we will continue to give so our nation can continue to gain. Happy International Women’s Day celebration 2026. We give our time, we give our strength, we give our skills and we give our loyalty so that the Navy — and the nation — may gain.”

Nigerian Air Force: Strengthening Operational Excellence for Female Personnel

The Nigerian Air Force also celebrated the role of its female personnel, highlighting their contributions to aviation operations, logistics, intelligence and leadership. According to the service, women remain an integral part of its operational effectiveness and future growth.

In his heartfelt speech, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke said: “In commemoration of International Women’s Day 2026, themed ‘Give to Gain – Generosity, Collaboration and Collective Uplift,’ the Nigerian Air Force celebrates the exceptional courage, professionalism and dedication of its women, whose contributions continue to strengthen operational excellence across every sphere of service.

“Their commitment to duty, teamwork and leadership reflects the very spirit of this year’s theme, demonstrating that through generosity of purpose, collaboration and mutual support, we achieve greater progress together.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women, fostering equality and creating opportunities for every female officer and airwoman to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the defence of our nation.”

Nigeria Police: Breaking Barriers in Law Enforcement

Within the Nigeria Police Force, the International Women’s Day celebration focused on the resilience and courage of female police officers serving across the country.

The Force emphasised that women officers continue to play vital roles in maintaining law and order while breaking barriers within the policing profession.

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu said: “The Nigeria Police Force joins the global community in celebrating International Women’s Day 2026, a day dedicated to recognising the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of women across all aspects of life.

“In honor of this year’s theme, ‘Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,’ we commend the courageous women within the Nigeria Police Force who serve with unwavering dedication, bravery, and excellence. They are breaking barriers and upholding justice, making invaluable contributions to the safety and security of our nation.

“Together, we strive to create a society where every woman is respected, protected, and empowered to achieve her fullest potential.”

A Future Built on Inclusion

As Nigeria continues to strengthen its security institutions, the contributions of women across the Armed Forces, intelligence community, police and paramilitary agencies remain increasingly visible.

Their presence reflects not only progress in gender inclusion but also the evolving reality of modern security operations where competence, discipline and leadership define service above all else.

In barracks, air bases, naval ships, intelligence units and police commands across the country, the story of women in Nigeria’s security services continues to unfold as one defined by courage, professionalism and a commitment to national service.