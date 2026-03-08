Tunji Disu, Oyedele: Revving up the Governance Engine

By Tunde Rahman

Last week has been hugely significant in Nigeria’s contemporary history. The plaudits arising from the announcement of Executive Order 9, aimed at curbing opacity in the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and instilling transparency and accountability, had barely receded when President Bola Tinubu made two other important decisions in quick succession.

The President appointed Olatunji Disu, then an Assistant Inspector General of Police, as the new Inspector General of Police. On Monday, March 2, 2026, the Police Council formally ratified Disu’s appointment in line with the constitution. And just one day after the Council ratified Disu’s appointment, President Tinubu also elevated the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Dr Taiwo Oyedele, to the position of Minister of State for Finance. He replaced Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, whom President Tinubu deployed to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in the same capacity.

Both appointments were generally well received by security and public finance stakeholders, indeed by many Nigerians. Disu’s choice is important because it would help reinvigorate the police force in the fight against crime. Oyedele’s appointment is just as crucial because it will further strengthen transparency and accountability in government.

In addition to being part of the ongoing moves to recalibrate and strengthen the machinery of government, the two appointments will help foster efficient service delivery.

To surmise that both men are round pegs in round holes is tantamount to an understatement, given their pedigree. Both have distinguished themselves, as evidenced by their record of service over the years.

The choice of Disu signals a strong commitment to professional policing and operational effectiveness. Disu is an excellent operations officer who has held many critical positions within the police hierarchy. He shone brilliantly as Officer-in-Charge, Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ondo and Oyo states from 2011 to 2014; Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Kidnapping in Rivers State, 2014- 2015; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Rivers State, 2014 -2015; and Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos from 2015 to 2021.

He had been Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, at different times. His last two postings before his appointment as IG were as Assistant Inspector General of Police in Charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, and as AIG, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

All these were operational positions, and Disu discharged the responsibilities creditably. The roles imbued him with practical insights into modern policing and intelligence-led operations. With three Master’s degrees in Criminology and Security, Public Administration, and Entrepreneurship, Disu is well-equipped for the office.

So, the President’s charge to the new IG was unequivocal: restore peace and strengthen security nationwide. While decorating Disu, the President said, “I made this decision for you to assume this responsibility. I know your record. I saw the dedication you exhibited while you were in Lagos when I was governor.”

He also told the new IG to rebuild public confidence in the police’s capacity to do their job in collaboration with other security forces.

“Lead firmly but fairly, demand professionalism at every level and ensure that the safety of lives and property remains your highest priority. It’s a daunting challenge. I know you can do it. You have my word; you have my full support.”

By appointing an officer of high calibre, such as Disu, to lead the police force, the President has undoubtedly given greater impetus to the fight against crime. President Tinubu is resolutely committed to ensuring that state police is firmly established in Nigeria, creating a pathway for community policing. Disu’s appointment is a nod in that regard. Most crimes are committed at the local level, where state police can benefit from local intelligence. This is the strength of community policing.

Contrary to the rather lukewarm posture of the immediate past police boss, Kayode Egbetokun, towards state police (he even publicly opposed the move), Disu is a staunch advocate. Just a few days after he was named IG, he established an eight-member implementation committee for the state police.

However, unless the National Assembly amended the 1999 Constitution to provide for state police, little can be achieved. The federal parliament must amend the constitution, specifically altering Section 214, which provides for a single police force for the country – the Nigerian Police Force – and put in place a framework for state police. Remarkably, Disu has already demonstrated his commitment to bringing about that necessary change. His initial steps are reassuring indicators of the future in terms of security and other related matters for the force and the nation under Disu’s leadership. The thread between security and economy is unmistakable. A secure environment is an enabler of investments and overall prosperity in the land.

Like Disu, what recommended Oyedele for the ministerial position is his record of service, integrity and competence, as particularly demonstrated in his handling of the tax reforms. Oyedele was not only passionate about the reforms but also truthful in their defence and lucid in communicating the changes.

Importantly, he has a solid background in economics and accounting.

Oyedele brings over two decades of professional experience to the job. This includes 22 years at PwC, where he rose to become Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader. The new Minister of State is also a professor at Babcock University and a visiting scholar at Lagos Business School. So, he brings a rare blend of private-sector expertise and public policy experience to the financial architecture of government.

Taken together, these appointments underscore a broader governance philosophy that prioritises merit, competence and strategic fit. By placing an experienced crime fighter at the helm of the police and an accomplished fiscal reformer in the finance ministry, President Tinubu is clearly aligning leadership capacity with national priorities.

But these expertise and reputation put an enormous weight of public expectation on both men. This means they should neither lower their guards nor the standards of excellence and good performance for which they are reputed. They must not lose steam in fulfilling their responsibilities. This is the time to gird their loins further and get energised to do even more. The criminal elements on the prowl in some parts of the country must be totally subdued.

Also, it is expedient to demonstrate greater prudence and insight in the governance process, particularly in budget implementation and the allocation of financial resources. It’s only through a superlative performance in their new positions that they can justify the confidence reposed in them by President Tinubu and meet the expectations of Nigerians.

•Rahman is a Senior Assistant on Media & Special Duties to President Tinubu.