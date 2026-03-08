Shettima to Insurgents: Tinubu Govt will Not Be Cowed By Attempts to Undermine Nation’s Collective Peace

•FG deploys additional tactical assets to Borno

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Following the latest insurgency attacks in Borno State, Vice President Kashim Shettima has promised the government and people of the state that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will not be cowed by despicable acts of cowardice and a doomed attempt to undermine the collective peace of the nation.

Shettima has also disclosed that the federal government had deployed additional tactical assets and intelligence-driven reinforcements to the areas affected by the recent insurgent attacks.

Deploring the attacks, including the abductions in Ngoshe and the coordinated assaults on military formations in Konduga, Marte, Jakana, and Mainok, the Vice President, according to a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Mr. Stanley Nkwocha, reaffirmed that Tinubu’s administration remained resolute in its duty to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“The events of the past few days are a painful reminder of the shadow that persists, but let it be known: We choose light over shadow and hope over despair.

“Our difference as a nation is the distance between the ruin of anarchy and the promise of order.

“President Bola Tinubu has been briefed and has already directed a swift and total mobilisation of our security architecture.

“The federal government will not tolerate any sanctuary for those who seek to displace our people or occupy an inch of Nigerian soil,” he said.

The vice-president also assured that the perpetrators of “these beastly crimes” would face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, we are not just fighting a war. We are defending the very soul of our humanity against those who preach a toxic rhetoric of hate, and their gory acts will not cow us.

“Our hearts bleed for the families of the victims and the brave soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

“This administration will not rest until abducted citizens safely reunite with their families.”

Shettima commended the resilience of the people and government of Borno under Governor Babagana Zulum and praised the gallantry of the troops on the frontlines.

“We remain one nation, tied to a common destiny. The sanctity of human life is non-negotiable.

“This madness will be brought to an end, not with empty words, but with the decisive and overwhelming force of the Nigerian State,” he further assured.

Shettima emphasised that the federal government was already deploying additional tactical assets and intelligence-driven reinforcements to the affected areas.

