Police Get New Spokesperson, DCP Anthony Placid

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Rilwan Disu has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anthony Okon Placid as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of Nigeria Police Force.

The appointment effectively puts to rest recent media speculation surrounding the alleged removal of the former Force spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, which had circulated widely on online platforms without official confirmation.

Reports trending on Thursday, March 5, 2026, had suggested that the Force spokesperson had been removed from office, despite the absence of any formal communication from the police authorities.

However, formally announcing the development in a statement on Sunday, the outgoing Force Public Relations Officer, Hundeyin, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, described DCP Placid as a seasoned officer with extensive experience in administration, operations, intelligence, training and international peacekeeping.

Born on December 2, 1970 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, DCP Placid hails from Mbiokporo Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of the state.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Uyo and a Master of Arts degree in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos.

He also studied Law at the National Open University of Nigeria for a Bachelor of Law (LL.B).

Placid was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Police Academy, Kano, in 1996 and was subsequently commissioned in August 1998.

Over the years, he has attended several professional and international training programmes, including the United Nations Peace Operations Specialised Training (POST), where he obtained certifications in Police Studies, Military Studies, Gender Awareness, International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights and Civilian Protection.

He also participated in the UNITAR Senior Leadership and Peacebuilding Course in Kenya.

Throughout his career, DCP Placid has served in several strategic positions within and outside Nigeria.

His previous roles include Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Adamawa State; PPRO at the Police Staff College, Jos; Chief of Training for the African Union Mission in Sudan; and Head of Training and Development at the United Nations Mission in Darfur.

He also served as Divisional Police Officer in Federal Housing, Calabar, Bakassi, Uruan and Gembu, as well as Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Robbery Unit in Kaduna State. In addition, he held the position of African Union Election Security Adviser.

Other assignments include serving as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) in Akwa Ibom and Kogi States; Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Intelligence Department in Abia State; and Deputy in charge of Administration and Finance at Zone 3 Headquarters in Yola.

DCP Placid is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and a Commonwealth Human Rights Trainer.

He is also an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Trainer on International Humanitarian Law.

He is a graduate of the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, where he was inducted as a Member of the National Institute (mni) on December 13, 2025, prior to his redeployment to Cross River State.

DCP Placid is married with children. His hobbies include listening to music, playing football, basketball, table tennis and badminton, as well as engaging with people.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fY2c1cWNrYTMwb2VmogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgExwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1772969546258