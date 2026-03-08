 NiMet Forecasts Three-day Hazy Weather Conditions across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze from yesterday to Monday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja, predicted moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of between two and five kilometres over the northern region yesterday.

It envisaged localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000 metres over parts of Katsina, Kano, and Jigawa States throughout the forecast period.

The agency also forecast moderate dust haze over the North-central region throughout the period.

It predicted sunny skies with a few patches of cloud over the southern region, with slim prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall over parts of Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states.

NiMet predicted moderate dust haze over the northern and North-central regions throughout the forecast period today.

It anticipated sunny skies with few patches of cloud over the southern region, with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall over Ondo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and Edo states later in the day.

According to NiMet, a slight dust haze is predicted over the northern region on Monday, with dust haze over the North-central region throughout the period.

It further predicted sunny skies with few patches of cloud over the southern region, with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall over Lagos, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa states later in the day.

“Dust particles would remain in suspension; the public should take necessary precautions. People with asthma and other respiratory conditions are to be cautious under the prevailing weather conditions.

“Motorists should drive with caution during rainfall, while airline operators are to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for effective operational planning,” the statement added.