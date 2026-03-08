Makinde Urges Nigerian Leaders to Reach a Consensus on Federalism to Achieve Desired Results

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that leaders and stakeholders in the country will have to reach an elite consensus for its federalism to achieve the desired output in line with the vision of its founding fathers, especially the first Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The governor stated this at the weekend during the 2026 Obafemi Awolowo Memorial Lecture, held at the Efunyela Hall, Obafemi Awolowo Residence, Ikenne, Ogun State, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media), Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He hailed Awolowo for his vision, his stance on federalism, and his insightful leadership, saying that subsequent leaders of the country became too complacent.

“Well, I think we became complacent over the years. Papa Awolowo, before tackling any challenge, would look at the data, the logic behind it, and the science. Those were the tools he used to make decisions.

“But here, now you see that leadership is such that we just make decisions because we think we are playing politics or because we think, oh, it is nice to have,” he said.

The governor, who stated that he was following in the footsteps of the sage, said, “If you look at the cardinal programmes of Papa Awolowo, you have education, you have health, you have economic emancipation. If you add security to it, that is exactly what we are doing in Oyo State.”

Noting that federalism is the right approach for Nigeria, given its diversity, the governor insisted that its leaders must come together and focus on the country’s future rather than its present challenges, through an elite consensus.

According to him, an elite consensus is a situation where the ruling class and political leaders agree unanimously on long-term goals for national stability, policy direction, and the preservation of the system.

He explained that without that consensus, Nigeria might face more difficult times in the coming decades, saying, “Yes, I agree, true federalism is the way to go. But you need elite consensus. Yes, we all need to come together. We should stop thinking about the next election. Let us think about the next generation.

“There are two countries in Africa that have passed through very difficult situations, perhaps more difficult than Nigeria. I have been talking to our past military leaders.

“Some of them served in the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the United Nations contingents. One of them said he was there in 1960. The other one said he was there in 1961.

“Okay, let us fast forward — 1960 to 2026, that’s 66 years. The two former military leaders were there for peacekeeping when rebels overran the Eastern DRC after they killed Patrice Lumumba.

“Now, in December of last year, I was watching on TV the president of Rwanda and the President of DRC, they were signing a peace agreement because rebels had not stopped operating in Eastern DRC. That is 65 years.

“If we don’t do something about our situation in Nigeria, 100 years from now, we will still be in the same situation, because we have seen it happen elsewhere.

“Here is another scenario. Rwanda faced a genocide; almost a million people were killed in 1994. But if I ask anybody in this room today, if you are likely to transit through a country to go to Asia, which country will it be? Very likely, it would be Rwanda because they took up the challenge. They fixed their country. And now everybody wants to go right there. So, we have to do what Rwanda did if we want a change in our trajectory.”

The lecture was attended by former governors Gbenga Daniel and Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Isiaq Salako; Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Founding Member/Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Ambassador Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu; Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who was the chairman of the occasion; patron of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, and Hon. Ladi Adebutu, among others.