  • Sunday, 8th March, 2026

LP Dismisses INEC’s Letter, Says Commission’s Concerns over State Executives Resolved

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

 Chuks Okocha  

The Labour Party (LP) has stated that the concerns raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the status of its state executives had been fully addressed in line with the party’s constitution and relevant electoral regulations. 

In a statement signed by Ken Eluma Asogwa, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Interim National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, the party leadership explained that its attention had been drawn to a letter currently circulating from INEC, which pointed out that an earlier notification sent by the party concerning its plan to dissolve Interim State Working Committees (SWCs) did not meet the statutory notice period required for such a meeting. 

According to the party, the interim state committees were initially appointed in December 2025 following internal conflicts and disputes involving parallel state executives allegedly elected by what it described as an illegitimate leadership of the party. 

 The statement noted that, after receiving INEC’s communication, the party’s leadership took all necessary corrective steps to address the electoral body’s concerns in full compliance with the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act, and INEC guidelines.

The party said it would have ignored what it described as “beer-parlour gossip” being circulated by certain former members regarding the INEC letter.

However, it said the growing number of inquiries from party members and stakeholders across the country made it necessary to clarify the situation. 

The party further alleged that individuals attempting to circulate and recycle the INEC’s correspondence are disgruntled former members who were politically irrelevant and seeking to create confusion within the party. 

Despite the controversy, the party leadership encouraged supporters nationwide to continue participating in the ongoing membership revalidation and new registration exercise.

Members were also urged to prepare for upcoming party congresses and the national convention. 

Reassuring members of the party’s stability, the statement said the party under the leadership remains focused and will not be distracted by what it described as the “fringe activities of discredited individuals.”

