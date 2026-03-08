IWD: Optiva Capital Celebrates Women, Reaffirms Commitment to Empowerment, Inclusion 

Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s leading investment immigration and wealth retention firm, has joined the global community in celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD), paying tribute to the women whose leadership, resilience and excellence continue to shape the organisation, the business world and society at large.

“With women making up 70% of our workforce, we are proud to say that our success is deeply rooted in the talent, dedication, and passion of our female colleagues,” stated the Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi.

The firm especially acknowledged its formidable female workforce, led by the Executive Director of Business Development, Amaka Okeke, whose over 12 years of outstanding service exemplify Optiva’s commitment to merit, professionalism and inclusive leadership.

In a statement marking the day, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Nechi, praised the invaluable contributions of women across the organisation and beyond.

“At Optiva Capital Partners, we do not celebrate women only on International Women’s Day; we celebrate them every day through opportunity, trust and leadership. With 70% of our team being women, it is clear that our success is driven by the excellence, dedication, and vision of these talented individuals who lead, innovate and inspire across our business,” he said.

Nechi noted that women play central roles at Optiva, from executive leadership and client advisory to operations, compliance, marketing and relationship management – reflecting the firm’s belief that diversity strengthens decision-making and drives sustainable growth.

“Women are not just participants in our journey, they are drivers of it,” he added. “From boardroom strategy to client impact, the Optiva story is inseparable from the strength of its women, who make up the majority of our workforce.”

Optiva Capital Partners reaffirmed its commitment to advancing women in work, business and at home, emphasizing policies and practices that support professional growth, work-life balance, mentorship, and equal opportunity.

The firm also recognizes the role women play as wealth creators, investors, entrepreneurs, and custodians of family legacy, a reality that aligns with Optiva’s mission to empower families through global access, education, and financial security.

Speaking on the broader significance of the day, Dr. Okeke described women’s empowerment as both a moral imperative and a strategic necessity.

“When women are empowered, families are stronger, businesses are better run, and societies are more resilient,” she said. “At Optiva, we see this every day in the impact women make, not only within our organisation, but in the lives of the clients and communities we serve.”

As the world marks the IWD under the theme of ‘Give to Gain’, Optiva Capital Partners reiterated its pledge to continue fostering an environment where women can thrive, lead and leave lasting legacies.

“Celebrating women is celebrating the future,” Nechi concluded. “And at Optiva Capital Partners, that future is inclusive, empowered, and global.”