FG Releases Emergency Contacts for Nigerians in Middle East Amid Escalating Crisis

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has released emergency contact numbers for Nigerian nationals residing in the Middle East as tensions continue to escalate across the region.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, the government urged Nigerians living in affected countries to immediately register with the nearest Nigerian diplomatic mission and maintain close communication with officials for guidance and assistance.

The ministry said the contact numbers have been activated to support Nigerians who may require urgent assistance due to the ongoing security situation in parts of the Middle East.

According to the statement, affected citizens are advised to remain calm, follow directives issued by local authorities, and keep in touch with Nigerian embassies and consulates for updates regarding safety measures and possible evacuation arrangements.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform Nigerian nationals in the Middle East that communication channels have been established through the various Nigerian missions in the region,” the statement said.

It added that Nigerians who require emergency support should reach out to the missions through the following phone numbers:

Emergency Contact Numbers for Nigerian Missions in the Middle East: Iran: +989393216872, +989024165493; Israel: +972543340414, +972503673175; Jordan: +962795669949, +962799430414; Lebanon: +96181669403, +96170848080; Qatar: +97466802029, +97450733786; Saudi Arabia: +966503862894, +966532198524 and United Arab Emirates: +971504252546, +971503761332.

The ministry stressed that the Nigerian missions are working closely with host governments and international partners to monitor developments and ensure the safety of Nigerian citizens.

Authorities also reiterated that Nigerians in the region should remain where they are until further instructions are issued, particularly in areas where security conditions remain fluid.

The government assured that contingency plans are being coordinated should evacuation become necessary, noting that diplomatic missions have been placed on alert to provide consular assistance to citizens in distress.

The advisory comes amid rising regional tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, a development that has prompted several countries to issue safety alerts to their nationals in the Middle East.

Officials said further updates would be communicated through Nigerian missions and official government channels as the situation evolves.