Eurafric and Double Win for Dawes Island Oil Field

The reinstatement of a $109 million lending facility by a Toronto-based investment firm, REIN Capital, to Eurafric Energy Limited, a capable Nigerian independent oil firm, for the development of the Dawes Island Marginal field, and an earlier victory at the Federal High Court are major wins that bode well for the asset itself, the host communities, the country’s oil and gas industry, and the Nigerian economy, writes Peter Uzoho

Recently, a Nigerian oil and gas company, Eurafric Energy Limited, received a significant financial boost for the development of the Dawes Island marginal oil field with the confirmation of reinstatement of a $109 million lending facility by Toronto-based investment firm, REIN Capital.

The confirmation came just a month after the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, in a judgment delivered just a month earlier, declared Eurafric Energy the rightful owner of Dawes Island and nullified the 2020 revocation of the license then held by Eurafric.

The latest financial boost signals a major step forward for the asset’s operator, Eurafric Energy, following the court ruling that restored the company’s ownership of the 19.5 million barrels reserve asset.

Prominent Bay Street financier Michael Wekerley, a co-founder of the well-known Canadian investment bank, GMP Securities, backs the financing initiative.

Eurafric Energy said the facility was originally processed for it before the federal government revoked the asset in 2020. It added that, following a Federal High Court decision reversing the revocation, the funding commitment has now been formally reactivated.

It noted that the reinstatement of the funding, after years of stalemate caused by the legal tussle, reflects continued investor confidence in the field’s underlying reserves and commercial viability following extensive technical due diligence conducted before the legal interruption.

Structured Plan Targets 20,000 BOPD

With the funding in place, Eurafric Energy has outlined a comprehensive development roadmap for Dawes Island Marginal Field. Project sources say the plan prioritizes scaled, sustained output over rapid-cycle early oil, supported by the newly secured structured financing.

The development strategy includes spudding five new development wells, a phased production ramp-up, the deployment of permanent production and evacuation facilities, and a medium-term production target of approximately 20,000 barrels per day.

The reinstated US$109 million facility is expected to cover drilling, completion, field facilities, and the working capital needed to transition the field to expanded production.

The Landmark Legal Victory

Early February, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos nullified the federal government’s revocation of the Dawes Island Marginal Field licence, declaring the action unlawful, unjustified, and contrary to due process.

In a judgment delivered by Justice A. O. Awogboro, the court held that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Minister of Petroleum Resources acted in breach of the Petroleum Act and the applicable guidelines governing marginal fields when they revoked the licence held by Eurafric Energy Limited.

Consequently, the court set aside the Notice of Revocation of the Dawes Island Marginal Field dated April 6, 2020, which stripped Eurafric Energy of its rights and interests in the oil asset.

Eurafric Energy had approached the court to challenge the revocation, insisting that it had substantially developed the Dawes Island Marginal Field and brought it to production before the licence was withdrawn.

The company told the court that it had produced 62,039 barrels of crude oil from the field and had obtained regulatory approvals for crude evacuation shortly before the revocation notice was issued.

Despite these developments, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources revoked the licence and subsequently awarded the field to Petralon 64 Limited, a move Eurafric Energy described as arbitrary and unlawful.

But in her judgment, Justice Awogboro held that the federal government failed to justify the revocation, particularly in light of the plaintiff’s proven production activities.

The court declared that the defendants’ action in revoking the licence was not justified, having regard to Eurafric Energy’s efforts to bring the field to production.

Justice Awogboro further ruled that the ministry and the minister failed to follow the procedure prescribed under the First Schedule to the Petroleum Act and the Guidelines for Farm-Out and Operation of Marginal Fields, 2001, before issuing the revocation notice.

According to the court, the defendants also breached Eurafric Energy’s statutory right to a fair hearing by failing to inform the company of the grounds upon which the revocation was being contemplated or to allow it to respond.

Following the judgment in favor of Eurafric Energy, the company reapproached the foreign lenders. It reinstated the multi-million-dollar facility, allowing it to move forward with the asset development in line with the strategic development programs.

Canadian Capital Markets Strategy

However, beyond the immediate development financing, REIN Capital has disclosed wider plans to position Eurafric Energy for a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Market watchers view the proposed listing as a signal of long-term ambition, a move that would provide enhanced transparency and access to deeper international capital pools. It comes at a time when global investors are increasingly seeking exposure to structured African upstream opportunities backed by reserves-based lending frameworks.

A Shift to Operational Execution

The Dawes Island asset has attracted industry attention due to regulatory disputes that interrupted earlier development efforts.

The court ruling in favour of Eurafric Energy, which reversed the 2020 licence revocation, has been met with criticism from some industry bodies.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) and the current field developer, Petralon 54 Limited, which claimed it had invested in the asset after the revocation, have both condemned the decision.

However, Petralon has initiated an appeal, arguing that the ruling undermines Nigeria’s “drill or drop” policy and creates uncertainty for investors.

But with judicial clarity now established in its favour, Eurafric Energy appears to be entering a new phase focused squarely on execution.

Analysts say the combination of court-affirmed title, reinstated international funding, and defined drilling plans puts the company among a select group of indigenous operators with demonstrable access to structured capital, a critical differentiator in Nigeria’s evolving upstream landscape.

Indigenous Operators Under the Spotlight

As Nigeria increasingly relies on indigenous producers to meet national output targets amid divestments by international oil companies (IOCs), securing international financing and delivering scalable production are key benchmarks.

Industry observers note that not all marginal field awardees have successfully transitioned from licence award to financed drilling programmes.

In this context, Eurafric Energy’s reinstated facility is seen as a notable development. However, the ongoing legal challenge from Petralon casts a shadow over the execution path, according to some industry experts.

With funding reinstated, drilling plans outlined, and capital markets engagement underway, Eurafric Energy appears poised to re-enter the operational stage at Dawes Island.

However, the coming quarters will be critical to determining the pace of execution, particularly given a pending appeal that could affect the asset’s final ownership.

For now, current indicators suggest the field is moving from litigation history to active development, supported by international capital and a defined production strategy.