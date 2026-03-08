Ending Medical Negligence in Nigeria

It is good that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has woken up to its responsibilities and acted fast to protect the integrity of the Nigerian medical profession.

Last week it established a case of medical negligence and professional misconduct against some doctors over the death of Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, the 21-month-old son of the acclaimed author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and suspended the affected medical personnel.

After reviewing complaints lodged on January 16, 2026 against 21 doctors, examining counter-affidavits and hearing oral depositions under oath, the panel suspended Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi, Medical Director of Euracare; Dr. Titus Ogundare, Anaesthesiologist at Euracare; and Dr. Atinuke Uwajeh, Chief Medical Director of Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

The council issued interim suspension orders against the three pending the outcome of formal disciplinary proceedings. It also established a case of professional misconduct against 10 other practitioners from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

These cases have been referred to the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal for formal hearing and determination in accordance with the council’s statutory mandate.

The MDCN emphasised that the findings are preliminary and do not amount to a final determination of liability.

MDCN should not allow the Nigerian leaders and wealthy Nigerians who run overseas to attend to every health need because they do not trust the Nigerian medical system to be vindicated.

The regulator of Nigerian medical professionals should not allow what happened to Chimamanda’s son and many other victims of medical negligence to reoccur in Nigerian hospitals.

MDCN should not allow a few negligent and unscrupulous medical personnel to destroy the good image of Nigerian doctors that have performed world-class operations in many Nigerian hospitals and beyond.

While the verdict of the MDCN is commendable, the Disciplinary Tribunal should ensure that those found culpable are not only be made to lose their licences, but should also be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

Furthermore, MDCN should not give the impression that because Chimamanda Adichie is a well known figure, that is why it acted swiftly in her case.

It should bring to book the medical personnel involved in other cases of medical negligence across the country because every life matters.