UDUS Matriculates 6,505 Students for 2025/2026 Academic Session

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) has matriculated 6,505 students into its 17 faculties and colleges for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Mohammed Garba, highlighted the university’s growth from 93 undergraduate students in 1977 to a multi-faculty institution with a College of Health Sciences, School of Medical Laboratory  Sciences, School of Public Health, and several research centres.

The newly admitted students were spread across faculties including Agriculture (306 students), Social Sciences, Management Sciences (398 students), Engineering, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Veterinary Medicine, and the College of Health Sciences (822 students). Additionally, 1,008 students were admitted into Postgraduate Studies.

Professor Garba assured students of the university’s commitment to nurturing them into capable scholars, urging them to shun social vices such as cultism and examination malpractice, stressing that the university would not hesitate to expel anyone involved.

He congratulated the students and advised them to focus on their studies, noting that university education is now competitive.

New student Mariam Abdullahi expressed gratitude to her parents and pledged to remain focused on her studies, aiming to graduate with a first-class degree.

SUG President, Tasiu Aminu, urged fresh students to prioritise studies, describing the 100-level year as foundational to academic success. He encouraged students to read the university handbook, engage in extracurricular activities, and develop leadership skills.

Aminu commended the management for infrastructure improvements in hostels and initiatives boosting students’ career prospects.

