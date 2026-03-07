  • Saturday, 7th March, 2026

Tinubu Lauds Emeka Offor Foundation for Distribution of Medical Books Nationwide

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has hailed oil magnate, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sir Emeka Offor, on the special medical book distribution programme of his foundation.

Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, in response to a special request from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, facilitated the procurement and shipment of 10 40-foot containers of current medical and nursing books and journals from the United States of America into Nigeria. 

The foundation is scheduled to distribute these resources to tertiary medical institutions drawn from all six geopolitical zones of the country.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that Sir Offor’s generous effort will go further to strengthen healthcare education and academic capacity at the institutional level.

Tinubu thanked the Chief Executive of Chrome Group for his consistent support of initiatives that promote education, health, and human capital development. 

He urged Sir Offor not to relent in his philanthropy and the sponsorship of good causes.

