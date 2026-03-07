Tinubu Committed to Sustainable, Stronger Nigeria, Says Group

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Working People United (WPU) has thrown its weight behind the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu, saying they’ll guarantee a sustainable and stronger Nigeria.

The group also promised to engage in enlightenment and

mobilise millions of Nigerian workers for the president’s reelection.

The Interim National Coordinator of WPU, Comrade Williams Akporeha made the promise at the unveiling of WPU on Friday in Abuja.

Akporeha said President Tinubu has taken very hard but necessary economic policies which will make Nigeria stronger and sustainable in the future.

“Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu has taken bold and decisive steps to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

“The reforms and policies introduced by this administration demonstrate courage, foresight, and commitment to building a stronger Nigeria.”

Speaking further he said, “There have been several pro-working people achievements of President Tinubu since his assumption of office. Beyond wages, the administration has introduced several pro-people and pro-poor initiatives designed to cushion the effects of economic reforms and support vulnerable Nigerians.”

According to him, “Working People United, therefore, stands as a platform to enlighten Nigerians about these reforms, to promote constructive engagement between government and citizens, and to mobilise and advocate for policies that will move the nation forward.

“Our goal is to mobilise millions of workers, artisans, traders, farmers, professionals and everyday Nigerians to support the continuation of policies and programmes designed to rebuild our economy and strengthen our national institutions for a greater Nigeria.” he emphasised

On why the movement was established, he said, “WPU was established with a clear and patriotic mission: to galvanise and mobilise Nigerians across all sectors of the economy to actively participate in shaping the future of our country and to ensure the continuation of leadership that prioritises national development, economic stability, and the welfare of the masses.”

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Madagascar, Mauritius and Mozambique, Amb. Yamaha Osemobo, said he joined the group because of their support for the good policies of President Tinubu