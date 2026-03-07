Super Eagles Not Completely Out of 2026 World Cup Playoff Ahead of DR Congo, Says NSC

In spite of recent developments in which FIFA release listed DR Congo as one of the six teams to compete for the final two places at the expanded tournament 2026 World Cup, National Sports Commission, NSC, boss, Mallam Shehu Dikko is still hopeful that Nigeria’s flag could still be hoisted in North America.

Nigeria’s chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup are still alive, according to Dikko.

Dikko says the country has not given up hope of returning to the qualification race despite recent developments that appeared to favour the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Earlier this week, many Nigerians feared the Super Eagles’ dream had ended after FIFA released details of the upcoming intercontinental playoffs. In the announcement, DR Congo were listed as one of the six teams expected to compete for the final two places at the expanded tournament.

Observers assumed that FIFA had already rejected Nigeria’s protest after confirming DR Congo as Africa’s representative in the playoff event.

In an official accreditation notice to media, FIFA also explained the format of the competition and confirmed the six countries that will take part in the playoff tournament in Mexico.

However, Dikko believes the listing of DR Congo does not mean that FIFA has already made a final decision on the country’s complaint.

The country’s top sports administrator said Nigeria is still waiting for FIFA’s official verdict.

“As far as we know, FIFA is yet to give its verdict,” Dikko said. “We are monitoring the situation closely.

“The fact that DR Congo appears among the six nations to compete for the final two spots in the playoff is not enough to jump to the conclusion that FIFA has thrown out Nigeria’s petition. Some nations are also preparing for friendly matches. Things will change as soon as the FIFA verdict comes out.”

Dikko added that FIFA normally informs all parties involved before making a final ruling in such sensitive matters.

“The FIFA we all know has a channel to pass such sensitive information across to the parties involved. The name of DR Congo appears on the fixtures for now because the matter brought before FIFA has not been decided.

“We are very hopeful that Nigeria will win the eligibility case, and the Super Eagles will proceed to play in the playoff, and possibly make the World Cup party. I want all Nigerians to remain calm, and wait for the final verdict.”

The Super Eagles originally lost their place in the qualification race in November after suffering a defeat to DR Congo in a tense continental playoff that was decided by penalties.

Soon after the match, however, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) filed an official complaint with FIFA. The federation argued that DR Congo fielded players who were not eligible during the encounter.

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the result of the match could be overturned. That decision could remove DR Congo from the playoff path and give Nigeria another opportunity to compete for a place at the World Cup.

For now, FIFA has confirmed the six teams expected to take part in the intercontinental playoffs: Bolivia, Congo DR, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname.

The tournament is scheduled to take place between March 26 and March 31 in Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico. The six teams will battle for the final two places at the expanded global event.

At present, DR Congo are set to face the winner of Jamaica against New Caledonia for a place at the World Cup. But a decision in Nigeria’s favour could completely alter that lineup.

Meanwhile, the NFF has organised a four-nation friendly tournament for the Super Eagles during the March international window. Nigeria are expected to face Iran on March 27 and Jordan on March 31 in Amman.