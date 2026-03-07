Shettima To Insurgents: Tinubu Govt’ll Not Be Cowed By Attempts To Undermine Nation’s Collective Peace

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Sequel to President Bola Tinubu’s reaching out to the government and people of Borno State over the latest insurgency attack in the state, Vice-President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Tinubu will not be cowed by despicable acts of cowardice and a doomed attempt to undermine the collective peace of the nation.

Deploring the attacks, including the abductions in Ngoshe and the coordinated assaults on military formations in Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Mainok, the vice-president, according to a release issued on Saturday by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha,

reaffirmed that the administration remains resolute in its duty to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

Shettima emphasised that the Federal Government is already deploying additional tactical assets and intelligence-driven reinforcements to the affected areas.

“The events of the past few days are a painful reminder of the shadow that persists, but let it be known: we choose light over shadow, and hope over despair. Our difference as a nation is the distance between the ruin of anarchy and the promise of order.

“President Bola Tinubu has been briefed and has already directed a swift and total mobilisation of our security architecture. The Federal Government will not tolerate any sanctuary for those who seek to displace our people or occupy an inch of Nigerian soil,” he said.

The vice-president assured Nigerians that the perpetrators of these beastly crimes would face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, “We are not just fighting a war. We are defending the very soul of our humanity against those who preach a toxic rhetoric of hate, and we will not be cowed by their gory acts.

“Our hearts bleed for the families and the brave soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. This administration will not rest until abducted citizens safely reunite with their families.”

Shettima commended the resilience of the people and government of Borno State under Governor Babagana Zulum and praised the gallantry of the troops on the frontline.

“We remain one nation, tied to a common destiny. The sanctity of human life is non-negotiable. This madness will be brought to an end, not with empty words, but with the decisive and overwhelming force of the Nigerian State,” he further assured.