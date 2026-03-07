  • Saturday, 7th March, 2026

Senator Karimi Hails Tinubu on Lokoja-Abuja Highway, Seeks Intervention for Other Roads

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Senator representing  Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Sunday Karimi, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for prompt action taking by the federal government to re-award Lokoja-Abuja and other major road contracts across the country, estimated at a total cost of N1.2 trillion.

Just as the President’s attention has been drawn to look up to other roads seeking urgent rehabilitation by the federal government such as the Kabba-Isanlu-Egbe-Ilorin Road; the Kabba-Iyara-Omuo Ekiti Road; the Aiyetoro Gbedde- Aiyegunle Gbedde-Kupa-Eggan Road, among others.

Karimi made the commendation while reacting to far reaching decision taken at the Federal Executive Council meeting of Wednesday March 4, 2026, presided over by President Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Legal Assistant to Senator Karimi, Toye Ibitoye, copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja on Friday .

