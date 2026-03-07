NESCAFÉ Deepens Everyday Access with New Presence at Ojo Bus Terminal, Ibadan

Before sunrise at Ojo Bus Terminal in Ibadan, engines warm up and journeys begin. Commuters move quickly, drivers prepare for long hours on the road, and traders set the

tone for the day ahead. It is within this rhythm of urgency and ambition that NESCAFÉ is deepening its everyday presence.

As Nigeria’s leading coffee brand, NESCAFÉ has introduced a new kiosk at Ojo Bus Terminal in Ibadan, Oyo State, bringing its signature blend of taste and momentum to helping Nigerians start strong and finish strong.

In Nigeria, the day often begins in motion, at bus parks, markets and commercial centres where ambition meets urgency.

By bringing NESCAFÉ closer to commuters, drivers and traders within the terminal environment, the brand is embedding itself directly into the pulse of daily life.

“Having NESCAFÉ available right here in the terminal has added real value to the daily experience of commuters and operators,” said Adisa Olumide, Manager at the Bus Terminal.

“Passengers can now access quality coffee just steps away from their departure points, without leaving the park. The feedback has been positive, especially around the rich taste

and the prompt service, which fits perfectly into the fast pace of this environment.”

For NESCAFÉ, the Ojo Bus Terminal kiosk is not simply a new touchpoint, but a natural extension of its long-standing presence in homes, workplaces and communities across Nigeria.

“For us at Nestlé Professional, this initiative reflects our continued commitment to delivering quality beverage solutions to Nigerians wherever they are, even on the go,” said Ibraheem Awelenje, Nestlé Professional Channels Manager. “NESCAFÉ has always been about empowering strong starts, and this activation strengthens that connection in a meaningful and accessible way.”

Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Toju Egbebi, said the kiosk currently serves NESCAFÉ 3-in-1 Original and NESCAFÉ Classic, with plans to expand the offering to include MILO, ensuring a wider range of options that resonate with the surrounding community. Operations are conducted in line with Nestlé Professional’s food safety and hygiene standards.

“This launch demonstrates how NESCAFÉ continues to strengthen its presence in everyday, high-traffic locations,” said Jean-Pierre Duplan, Category Manager for Coffee. “By situating a kiosk at Ojo Bus Terminal, we are bringing the brand closer to Nigerians with busy routines and reinforcing our commitment to helping them start strong and finish strong.”

Beyond accessibility, the kiosk builds on Nestlé’s long-term commitment to entrepreneurship through its My Own Business (MYOWBU) scheme. Operated by a local entrepreneur who has been part of the MYOWBU ecosystem for over ten years, the kiosk has created two direct jobs, one operator and one attendant, with ongoing training provided in hygiene practices and business management.

“After ten years as an attendant, my dedication has turned into ownership through the NESCAFÉ kiosk initiative,” said the kiosk operator. “This kiosk is not just a business for me; it is a new chapter.”

Sustainability considerations are integrated into daily operations. The kiosk uses recyclable cups, and operators are trained on responsible waste management practices, including proper disposal of materials and encouraging customers to do the same.

At Ojo Bus Terminal, where journeys begin long before sunrise, NESCAFÉ is doing more than serving coffee. It is fuelling the drive, resilience and ambition that power Nigeria’s mornings one cup at a time.