Leaders Face Fierce Challengers in Week 6 of Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle U14 League

The Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle Under-14 Football League is set for a pulsating Week 6 today, as five matches light up the Nathaniel Idowu Football Pitch.

With the race for the Super 4 playoff heating up, every kick, tackle, and goal will carry weight.

Ajegunle United Sporting Club, still smarting from a 2-2 draw against Fortune FA, open the day against Moree Wins Foundation FA at noon. Thompson Ellis will spearhead United’s attack, while Moree Wins FA, desperate to end their winless streak, will be fighting for redemption.

At 1:00pm, Divinely Blessed FA take on Pure Talents FA. Pure Talents, riding high on the brilliance of Ajaloleru Yesir, aim to extend their winning run. But Divinely Blessed, fresh off a stunning 3-0 victory over Sharp Talent FA, will not be easy prey.

Strong Dove FA, chasing a top-four spot, clash with Sharp Talent FA at 2:00pm. Ajadi Ibrahim, who netted the winner in Strong Dove’s last outing, will look to inspire his side again, while Sharp Talent seek to upset the balance.

The 3:00pm fixture pits Michael May FA against Young 11 FA. With Young 11 reeling from back-to-back defeats, Michael May FA—led by the lively Gavour Marvellous—will be eager to capitalize and climb the table.

Then comes the headline act at 4:00pm: Fortune FA versus Bright Future FA. It’s a top-of-the-table showdown, with Fortune FA’s Akinola Olajide in fine scoring form and Bright Future determined to dethrone the leaders.

Coal City FA sit out this week with a bye, but the stakes remain high. Only the top four teams after Week 11 will advance to the round-robin Super 4 playoff, where the eventual champions will walk away with ₦500,000.

The league has already captured the imagination of Ajegunle, and with Destiny Chimezie and scores of fans expected in Lagos, Week 6 promises drama, passion, and the kind of football that makes youth competitions unforgettable.