Kefas Enjoins Christians To Trust God For Refuge Amidst Global Upheavals 

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, has charged Christians in Nigeria and across the world to put their trust in God for refuge particularly in this period of global challenges and upheavals.

The governor gave the charge while delivering a sermon titled ‘Almighty God is Our Rock in Times of Trouble’ at the 2026 Annual Convention and 10th Anniversary of Global Baptist Mission Church held at Kusuku in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Kefas, who is the Pastor and and Founder of Great Gospel House in Jalingo, stressed that there’s so much turbulence and upheavals across the world today ranging from wars, terrorism, economic hardship and social confusion, adding that it has become imperative for Christians to wholly put their trust in God for them to be saved.

Reading from the Book of Psalms Chapter 62 verses 5–8, the governor told the congregation that God remains the only dependable refuge when difficult situations arise and urged believers to continually look up to Him for guidance and support.

He encouraged Christians to trust and depend solely on God in all circumstances, noting that many people drift away from their faith and are overwhelmed when confronted with challenges, which according to him, are surmountable.

“Trusting God positions believers for divine intervention and blessings. When God is the rock of the people, they enjoy divine coverage that guarantees protection and intervention,” just as he urged the congregation to exercise faith like David, who overcame his battles through unwavering trust in God.

Welcoming the governor and other guests to the event, President of the Global Baptist Mission, James Fongong, expressed appreciation to the governor for his developmental strides on the Mambilla Plateau.

He cited the establishment of the Taraba State University of Tropical Agriculture Science, Technology and Climate Action in Gembu and the free education policy of his administration, as well as improvements in peace and security as some of the governor’s achievements in the area.

Fongong however highlighted some of the challenges facing the community, including the need for improved healthcare services and the need to expedite the construction of the road leading to Gembu, headquarters of Sardauna Local Government Area.

The service, which was attended by an unprecedented crowd including the Secretary to the Government of the State, Chief Gebon Kataps and other government functionaries, featured prophetic declarations, prayers of adoration, confession and supplication.