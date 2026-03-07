Israel, Iran Envoys Clash over Terror Allegations, Islamic Movement in Nigeria

• Suspected terrorists abduct 10 persons in Kwara

Micheal Olugbode in Abuja, Erizia Rubyjeana and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, yesterday alleged that Iran was actively spreading terrorism in Nigeria and backing extremist groups, linking Tehran’s influence to the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and wider destabilisation across West Africa.

But in a swift reaction, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nigeria rejected the allegation that Tehran was sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria and across the Sahel region.

This comes as suspected terrorists kidnapped 10 persons in Oro-Ago and Ahun communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.



Speaking in an interview with ARISE NEWS yesterday, Freeman said Iran’s global agenda of terror has long been documented, and its operations now extend into African countries, including Nigeria.

“We know that there are certain movements, for example, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, which is sponsored and backed by the Iranian regime. And this is not me saying this we’ve seen that documented by the Iranian regime itself. Ayatollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader, posted on X, his support and his backing. So that’s very open. There are other areas as well that Iran is working to destabilise, not only Nigeria, but all of West Africa.”

Freeman, who addressed wider concerns about Iran’s military ambitions, framed the current conflict in the Middle East as a necessary defence against Tehran’s threat to Israel. He said Iran’s nuclear programme, ballistic missile development, and long-standing policy of hostility made Israel’s actions justified.

“For 47 years, Iran has had a policy of ‘death to Israel, death to America,’” he said. “Its entire state structure has been sponsoring terrorism, sponsoring organisations around the world to kill Israelis, to kill Jews, to spread terror.

“We’ve seen Iran spreading terror, developing a ballistic missile programme and a nuclear programme. When a country says it wants to destroy you and they are trying to build a nuclear weapon, it’s absolutely justified indeed, it is a moral obligation to take the action needed to stop a country, in this case Iran, who wants to destroy Israel.”

Addressing criticisms over Israel’s own nuclear capabilities, Freeman clarified the nation’s position: “Israel has never said that we have nuclear weapons. That’s your statement. Israel’s policy has always been that we won’t be the first country to introduce nuclear weapons into the region. But the issue here is not about Israel.

“The issue here is Iran. Iran is the only country in the world, in the United Nations, which expressly desires to wipe another country off the face of the earth. Iran has stated its policy is to destroy Israel, to wipe Israel off the map, and to kill every single person.”

Freeman detailed Iran’s history of terrorism across the globe, citing attacks in Europe, Argentina, Bulgaria, Australia, and within Africa. “We’ve seen them acting in Nigeria. We’ve seen these people acting all across the world in order to spread disturbance and carry out their aim of destroying Israel,” he said.



He further condemned Iran’s repression of its own citizens. “Less than two months ago, there were millions of people protesting against the Iranian regime. The regime’s response was to gun them down and massacre them. Anywhere between 30,000 and 70,000 Iranians were shot dead for purely saying they weren’t happy with their government. This is an illegitimate government.”

On Israel’s military response, Freeman said the strikes were precise and intended to minimise civilian casualties. “Israel does everything we can to limit innocent civilian casualties. We carry out pinpoint, incredibly accurate strikes to target Iran’s ballistic missile programme, nuclear programme, and regime structures. Iran, on the other hand, is attacking civilians. Their missiles have killed children, the elderly, carers, and people from all over. They are carrying out war crimes to maximise civilian casualties.”

Freeman emphasised Israel’s readiness to support Nigeria in tackling terrorism. “Nigeria and Israel are strong allies and strong friends. We work together on many areas. As Prime Minister Netanyahu said, we are willing and eager to partner with Nigeria according to Nigeria’s needs and desires in order to help tackle instability,” he said.

However, the Iranian mission in a statement in Abuja, in response to the allegations, described the accusations as entirely unfounded and part of what it called a propaganda campaign aimed at deflecting attention from Israel’s own conduct in international affairs.

According to the embassy, the allegations were designed to shift global attention away from what it described as Israel’s record of violence and violations of international law.

The Iranian government also accused Israel of engaging in actions such as the assassination of scientists, government officials and political figures in various countries, including Iran, which it said have been widely criticised as forms of state terrorism.

Tehran further stressed that Iran has itself been a major victim of terrorism over the past decades, with thousands of its citizens killed in attacks.

It said the country has consistently advocated genuine international cooperation in combating terrorism and warned that the concept of counter-terrorism should not be used as a political tool to make baseless accusations against other states.

“The allegations regarding Iran’s role in Nigeria or the Sahel region have no credible basis and should be viewed within the context of this ongoing propaganda effort,” the statement said.

The embassy also reaffirmed that relations between Iran and Nigeria remain friendly and based on mutual respect, shared interests and the principles of international law.

According to the mission, cooperation between the two countries spans several sectors, including trade, education, culture, health, science and technology, as well as diplomatic consultations.

Iran described Nigeria as an important and influential country in Africa and reiterated its commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation within the framework of international law and the mutual interests of both nations.

The embassy further emphasised that Iran’s engagement with Nigeria was transparent and legitimate and has no connection with the security allegations being raised.

In its message to the Nigerian government and public, Tehran said it values its relationship with Nigeria and seeks constructive and long-term engagement with the country and other African nations.

The Iranian mission added that lasting peace, stability and sustainable development can only be achieved through cooperation, dialogue, respect for national sovereignty and adherence to international law.

It also expressed readiness to deepen collaboration with Nigeria in economic, scientific, cultural and technical fields while working together to promote peace, stability and shared prosperity.

Meanwhile, the kidnapping incident in Oro-Ago and Ahun communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State according to THISDAY checks happened between Tuesday and Thursday when the victims were working on their farms.



It was gathered that six persons were kidnapped at Ahun village while four were kidnapped at Oro-Ago town.

The wife of one of the victims who spoke with journalists in Ilorin yesterday, said that her husband, a sawmill operator, Clement Emmanuel and his apprentice, Solomon were seized while cutting trees in the farm in Ahun village.

Mrs. Emmanuel, however, told THISDAY on phone that the kidnappers have reached her, demanding N10m ransom.



“Please, help us plead with them to release my husband, where will I get the N10m they asked for?” She asked.



Another female source (names withheld) hinted that two others: Adewole and Adebayo were kidnapped while about to start burning felled trees to produce charcoals.





The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adekimi Ojo, said that he was yet to be officially briefed on the incident.



Ojo who spoke during the media briefing in Ilorin, explained that his men carried out a coordinated joint intelligence-led operation in Oro-Ago, following intercepted communications revealing plans by a suspected kidnapping syndicate to infiltrate the area to service and refit motorcycles intended for criminal operations.



“The operation resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects, including a mechanic and a logistics operative allegedly supplying fuel and other operational support to the syndicate.



“Ten Bajaj Boxer motorcycles reasonably suspected to be operational assets for kidnapping and banditry activities were recovered as exhibits,” he said.



Meanwhile, the State Police Command has arrested kidnappers of the construction workers and engineers at a construction site along Owu Falls Road, in the same Ifelodun LGA.



The CP said his men at about 2100hrs, February 26th, acting on actionable intelligence, “operatives successfully traced and apprehended the suspects after one of the victims’ stolen mobile phones was detected in active use, enabling digital tracking, identification, and precise location of the culprits,” adding that sustained investigative and operational efforts are ongoing to identify, track, and arrest other accomplices.



Ojo further revealed that the Command also arrested a 23-year-old alleged female kidnapper: Awawu Maliki Bodo with whom one revolver and three live cartridges were found.