Falcons Defender, Plumptre Berates CAF over WAFCON Postponement

Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre has criticised the postponement of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), stating that such changes would not usually occur in other football tournaments. She made the comments during a video interview shared by BBC Match of the Day.

The Al-Ittihad defender spoke after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that the tournament had been rescheduled from its original dates of March 17 to April 3, 2026, in Morocco, to July 25 to August 16, 2026.

CAF said the change followed unexpected logistical and organisational issues after consultations with global football authorities and other stakeholders involved in the competition.

Plumptre expressed disappointment with the timing of the postponement, saying, “It just wouldn’t happen for other tournaments in women’s football and especially in men’s football. Last Wafcon wasn’t less important than this one just because it wasn’t qualification for a World Cup.”

She emphasised that continental competitions should maintain consistency regardless of external stakes attached to them.

However, she also acknowledged the significance of the expanded tournament format, which will now feature 16 teams competing for continental honours and World Cup qualification opportunities.

Speaking about the development, she said, “But obviously this is a chance for.. it’s the first time it’s the edition where there’s 16 teams. All of which are going to want to be able to go and qualify for the World Cup. And this is a big deal for many teams.”

The defender highlighted the opportunity the tournament provides for nations with limited previous experience at the continental level.

She added, “Many of teams like haven’t even been in the Afcon before, never mind had the chance to qualify for a World Cup. It’s also helps them financially as well.”

Reflecting on the challenges players face amid scheduling uncertainties, Plumptre said she has had to adopt a flexible mindset.

“All I can do, and I’ve almost probably been forced to be put in this position, is just take day by day and prepare myself in the best way that I can because there’s so many things I’ve had to get accustomed to and many other players in African football where you kind of just have to go with it because you have no other choice,” she said.

CAF’s decision to shift the tournament dates has continued to generate reactions across African women’s football, with players and coaches weighing the implications of the rescheduling on preparation and competition structures.