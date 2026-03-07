Ethiopia’s Wachiso Wins Men’s 400m as Champions Emerge in MTN CHAMPS Day 2

On the second day of action at the MTN CHAMPS Athletics Classics in Calabar, the focus shifted firmly to the finals of several events across the Cadet, Youth, Junior, and Senior categories, with several of them battling for podium places in front of an energetic crowd at the U.J. Esuene Stadium.

In the Senior Men’s 400m, Ethiopia’s Merdekios Wolde Wachiso produced a standout performance, improving his Personal Best (PB) to 46.64s to claim victory. Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo finished 2nd with a Season’s Best (SB) of 47.02s, while Wisdom Alexander secured 3rd place in 47.37s.

Team MTN’s Toheebat Jimoh opened her season in style, winning the Senior Women’s 400m in an SB of 54.73s. Her teammate Miracle Uwem Donald also ran an SB to finish 2nd in 54.78s, while Comfort James placed 3rd in 55.94s, having won the women’s 800m title the previous day.

Team MTN secured a 1–2 finish in the Junior Men’s 400m, with Michael Aniche winning in a new PB of 49.03s, ahead of teammate Prosper Ushie (49.37s). Faithwin Essien finished 3rd in 49.65s.

In the Junior Women’s 400m, Blessing Sekibo recorded a massive PB of 55.23s to win the title by more than a second. Ihuoma Nwaelehia finished 2nd in 56.26s, while Chioma Edeh placed 3rd in 56.50s.

In the Youth Boys’ 400m, Eze Chukwuma Onyema of Oboro Secondary School won in 52.50s, ahead of Riliwan Chukwuebuka Saka of Isioma Onyeobi Asaba (55.19s) and Power Francis of Ritman College (55.45s).

Success Onu of Emotan College cruised to victory in the Youth Girls’ 400m in 56.05s, finishing ahead of Grace and Gold’s Udoh Uwana (57.22s) and Era Girls’ Ezeh Chisom (57.60s).