Emulate Jesse Jackson, Foundation Tasks Activists, Political Leaders

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

As the funeral rites of Jesse Jackson begins, a Nigerian philanthropic organisation and non-political body, the Olu Pessu Foundation, has tasked Nigerian activists and political leaders to emulate the late American civil rights activist by putting the interests of the masses uppermost in their hearts.

In a tribute made available to journalists in Warri yesterday, the foundation described the United States frontline civil rights leader, Jesse Jackson, who died at the age of 84 years, as a servant-leader to the oppressed during his lifetime.

“He was a servant leader to the oppressed, the voiceless and the overlooked all over the world,” it stated.

The foundation, in the tribute signed by its founder and political activist, Olu Pessu, recalled that in the 1960s, Jesse Jackson fought for Civil Right alongside Martin Luther king jr.

“Following the assassination of Martin Luther king Jr in 1968, Jesse Jackson stood his ground and continued with the struggle and went on to found the Rainbow Push Coalition, an organisation dedicated to social issues, justice and political empowerment and economic inclusion for African American worldwide,” he added.

It also recalled that it was Jackson’s unwavering commitment to Justice and human right and his campaign and promotion for fair elections around the world that led to former President BarackObama to become the first Black President of United States of America.

The foundation mourned the death of American civil rights icon, describing him as one of America’s finest moral exports and a global symbol of justice and democratic struggle.

It said Jackson’s passing at the age of 84 marked the end of an era in the global pursuit of equality, human dignity and social justice.

The foundation noted that the late civil rights leader’s influence extended far beyond the borders of the United States, inspiring generations of activists across the world.

The group therefore called on the Nigerian political elite to make Nigeria a free and fair electoral democratic system and stamp out corruption from every level of governmental operations.