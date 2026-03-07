DSS Arrests Suspected Notorious ESN Commander, IPOB Member in Enugu

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a suspected commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), Sabastine Odo Odam, alongside Ejike Daniel, a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Enugu State.

The suspects were apprehended on Friday during a coordinated operation in Eha-Amufu and Umuhu communities in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area following months of intelligence gathering by security operatives.

Security sources disclosed that the operation was carried out after sustained surveillance of the suspects’ alleged involvement in a series of violent attacks on police formations in the area between 2024 and 2026.

According to the sources, the suspects have confessed to masterminding a chain of attacks on police stations and the theft of weapons from security facilities. The attacks reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities, including 11 labourers in February 2026, two policemen in January 2026, two policemen in December 2025 and one policeman in 2024, among others.

The source described the arrests as a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to combat insecurity in the South-East and other parts of the country.

“The arrests represent a major success for the DSS in the fight against insecurity in the southeast and the country at large,” the source said.

Residents of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area have welcomed the development, expressing hope that the arrests will help restore peace to communities that have experienced repeated attacks.

The suspects are currently in DSS custody and are expected to be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigations, the source added.