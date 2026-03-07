CSO’s Claims of Irregularities in Deputy Speaker Kalu’s NYSC, Law School Unfounded

The Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has dismissed as baseless claims of alleged irregularities in his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) participation and Law School attendance made by a coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG).

In a statement, the Deputy Speaker’s office described the allegations as “unproven claims” and “politically coloured narratives” that are part of a coordinated smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

“The Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR has taken note of a press conference organised by a coalition led by the Civil Society Groups of Good Governance (CSGGG), wherein certain allegations were raised concerning the Deputy Speaker’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) participation and his attendance at the Nigerian Law School.

“Ordinarily, the Office would not dignify speculative claims and politically coloured narratives with an official response. However, in the interest of public clarity and to prevent deliberate misinformation from gaining traction, it has become necessary to address the issues raised.

“First and foremost, it must be clearly stated that the allegations being circulated remain unproven claims arising from a petition that has neither been substantiated nor determined by any competent authority. The Deputy Speaker remains a duly qualified legal practitioner and a respected public servant whose professional credentials have been examined at multiple stages of his career”, the statement read.

The office emphasized that the Deputy Speaker’s professional credentials have been examined at multiple stages of his career and that he remains a duly qualified legal practitioner.

The office also pointed out that similar accusations were raised during previous political contests in 2023 and were dismissed in legal proceedings where he categorically affirmed the authenticity of his credentials.

Dismissing calls for the Deputy Speaker to step down, the office said: “It must also be stressed that calls for the Deputy Speaker to ‘step aside’ based solely on unverified claims set a dangerous precedent, one that could encourage politically motivated petitions against public officials as a tool of destabilisation.”

The office further emphasized the importance of due process, presumption of innocence, and rejection of political blackmail.

“The Deputy Speaker has absolute confidence in the integrity of Nigerian institutions. Should any competent authority request clarification or documentation, he will fully cooperate as a law-abiding citizen.

“Nigeria remains a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law. Allegations must be investigated by appropriate authorities rather than adjudicated through press conferences and media trials.

“The Office rejects the attempt by certain groups to issue ultimatums and threats of protests as a means of coercing public institutions or forcing political outcomes.

“Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu remains fully committed to his responsibilities as Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian Parliament, focusing on legislative reforms, national development, and strengthening democratic institutions”, the statement said.

The office also urged the public to disregard attempts to politicize the issue and allow relevant statutory bodies to examine any petition placed before them.

“We wish to urge Nigerians to support the Deputy Speaker as he continues to serve the nation with integrity and transparency. Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu remains committed to his responsibilities as Deputy Speaker, focusing on legislative reforms, national development, and strengthening democratic institutions”, the statement added.