After a productive spell in Spain where he registered five goals and eight assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Getafe, the eggheads of Crystal Palace were tempted to bring the Nigerian on loan to Selhurst Park last summer, but it's been far from a dream start for the 22-year-old. The Nigerian international has found opportunities hard to come by, as he has largely been restricted to substitute appearances, managing just 150 minutes across 13 league matches in the 2025/2026 season. And with Palace having strengthened their attacking options with the additions, Uche's involvement has further declined since the turn of the year

Christantus Uche’s move from Getafe to Selhurst Park on a season-long loan was hailed by Crystal Palace Chairman, Steve Parish, saying: “I’m delighted to welcome Christantus to the club – he is an exciting young talent, who is also a full international.

“Christantus has already shown his capability during his time in Spain and everyone at the club is looking forward to seeing him thrive in south London.”

While Uche added: “This moment is unbelievable. I’m very lucky to be here today and this club is a big opportunity for me.”

However, it turned out to be that it was not what the 22-year-old had hoped for.

His involvement has further declined since the turn of the year, particularly after Palace strengthened their attacking options with the additions of Jørgen Strand Larsen and Evann Guessand.

He has featured for only 67 minutes in five league matches since the start of 2026, slipping further down the pecking order. Although he remains settled in England, Uche is understood to be keeping his options open in a bid to secure more consistent playing time.

Several European clubs are monitoring his situation, with a potential return to Getafe among the possibilities ahead of the summer transfer window.

As the season progresses, the Nigerian forward will be eager to resolve his future and rediscover the form that made him one of La Liga’s standout performers last term.

Interestingly, eyebrows were raised at Crystal Palace after Uche was left out of the UEFA Conference League squad for the second half of the season.

The Nigeria international netted two goals in four European outings under Glasner in the first part of the campaign, with only Ismaila Sarr having more for Crystal Palace with three.

However, following the arrivals of Brennan Johnson, Evann Guessand and Jorgen Strand Larsen, the 22-year-old was dropped as the Eagles submitted their squad list for the knockout phase.

A story from the Evening Standard now shares how Uche is feeling at Selhurst Park after the snub, and surprisingly, the Nigerian is said to be happy in SE25.

Despite Glasner harshly dumping Uche from the UEFA Conference League squad and handing him just seven minutes of action since the end of the transfer window, the man from Owerri surprisingly remains content at the club.

Crystal Palace have an option to buy the former Moralo star for £17.3m at the end of the season, although the attacker himself is able to havepes over his playing time before committing his future to the Eagles, which is understandable.

The Crystal Palace No.12 also showed a degree of loyalty to the club in January, as the Evening Standard claim he turned down offers from elsewhere in preference of fighting for his place under Glasner.

Glasner clearly does not seem to fancy Uche – whose treatment has stunned those in Spain, but with the Austrian leaving SE25 when his contract expires this summer, the man on loan from Getafe presumably fancies his chances of having a better experience under a new manager next term.

Crystal Palace might be able to repeat the Jean-Philippe Mateta trick with Uche.

It is unclear whether this was a deliberate ploy from Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman, but Crystal Palace were able to sign Mateta from Mainz back in January 2022 after an initial loan for less than the fixed purchase option of €15m (£13m).

Neither Roy Hodgson nor Patrick Vieira played the Frenchman much across the first 12 months of his 18-month loan from Mainz, and it seemed for all the world that he would be sent back to Germany as a devalued asset due to this lack of action.

However, six months before that 18-month loan ended, Crystal Palace managed to convince Mainz to agree to a permanent sale for a sum of £9m, with the German side presumably feeling their player had decreased in value during his time on the sidelines in south London and it was better to sell sooner rather than later.

Getafe may struggle to sell Uche, who was also dropped against Bournemouth – this summer for £17.3m due to a similar experience under Glasner, although that could in turn help us haggle the Spanish side down on that fee this summer if the new manager wants to keep him around.

Meanwhile, Uche is weighing his options amid uncertainty over his future and interest from a number of clubs over a potential summer transfer.

Palace face a summer of uncertainty and Uche is keeping his options open.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are no longer obligated to sign Uche on a permanent basis, as the conditions for his mandatory transfer can no longer be met.

​Following a standout debut season at Getafe, Uche moved to Selhurst Park on loan last summer.

At the time, the move was among the most controversial in Spanish football; Getafe were desperate to keep him but eventually succumbed to pressure just before the deadline to comply with La Liga’s stringent financial regulations.

​The clubs agreed to a loan featuring a conditional permanent buyout clause, predicated on Uche making 10 Premier League starts.

​Unfortunately, the transition to English football has been difficult. Uche has played a peripheral role for the Eagles this season, with starts becoming increasingly rare. In fact, he is yet to feature in a Premier League starting XI this season.

​Crystal Palace played their 29th game of the season against Tottenham on Thursday. Beyond the intensity of a London derby, the match held personal significance for Uche, as it marked the start of the final 10-game stretch of the campaign.

Having only appeared as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 victory, it is now mathematically impossible for Uche to reach the 10-start threshold required to trigger the permanent transfer.