Chaos in the Ring’: Amir Khan, Balmoral Group to Stage Historic Lagos Fight Night

Building on a breakout year for African boxing, former world champion Amir Khan and Dr. Ezekiel Adamu’s Balmoral Group Promotions have unveiled a landmark event titled “Chaos in the Ring.”

Scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026, the fight night will transform the Federal Palace Hotel into a global boxing stage, with the event set to be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

The show promises a unique blend of elite professional boxing and the continent’s first major influencer bout, positioning Nigeria as a growing powerhouse in African boxing.

Promoters’ Perspective

Speaking ahead of the event, Balmoral Group Promotions CEO Dr. Ezekiel Adamu said the card was designed to spotlight the depth of boxing talent emerging from Africa.

“This is Africa’s moment. We’ve built this card to showcase our own talent, the warriors who have come through the ranks here in Africa. We’ve teamed up once again with Amir Khan to put Nigeria on the map,” he said.

Khan, who now leads AK Promotions, echoed the sentiment.

“I’ve been in big fights around the globe, but the passion in Africa is something special. These fighters have heart, skill and fire. Lagos is going to be electric,” he said.

The Main Event: Influencer Grudge Match

In a first-of-its-kind for the continent, social media stars Portable and Carter Efe will settle their heated rivalry inside the ring.

With a combined social media following of more than 10 million fans, the clash between the outspoken “Zazu” sensation and the quick-witted comedian has already generated massive online buzz.

Portable has claimed he will receive a N40 million appearance fee, with additional incentives of N100 million and a luxury car promised by sponsors if he secures victory.

After months of trading insults online, the two influencers will finally put their pride—and their punching power—to the test in Lagos.

Professional Showcase: ‘The Nigerian King’ vs ‘Zodsolo’

Beyond the celebrity spectacle, the fight card features several professional bouts, headlined by a hard-hitting Nigerian cruiserweight clash between Ezra Arenyeka (15-2, 12 KOs) and Godday Appah (14-2, 13 KOs).

Arenyeka, popularly known as the “Nigerian King,” carries an impressive 80 percent knockout ratio and gained global attention following his high-profile bout with British fighter Ben Whittaker.

His opponent, Appah—nicknamed “Zodsolo”—is regarded as one of Africa’s most dangerous punchers, boasting a formidable 93 percent knockout rate.

With celebrity drama, elite fighters and global broadcast reach, “Chaos in the Ring” is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious boxing events ever staged on Nigerian soil.