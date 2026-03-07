Barca President, Laporta Says Club Has Capacity to Sign Osimhen

Barcelona could still make a big signing this summer, according to former club president, Joan Laporta, who believes the Spanish giants have the financial strength to invest in a new star striker.

The Catalan club have been linked with several top forwards, including Nigeria and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Reports from The Athletic suggest Osimhen is among the players admired by the FC Barcelona hierarchy. His pace, power and finishing ability are seen as qualities that could suit the current Barcelona attack.

The Nigerian forward joined Galatasaray for a record transfer fee last summer and quickly became a fan favourite in Turkey.

Osimhen has often spoken about his happiness at the club, but he has also made it clear that a move to one of Europe’s biggest sides could interest him.

Several clubs are believed to be watching his situation closely, including Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea.

However, any transfer would be difficult. Galatasaray reportedly value the 27-year-old at more than €100 million, while his salary is said to be around €15 million net per season. With Barcelona currently following strict financial rules, meeting both demands could prove complicated.

Despite the financial concerns, Laporta believes Barcelona are capable of making a major investment if the right opportunity appears.

He told MundoDeportivo via Barca Blaugranes: “Regarding finances, when it comes to making an adjustment in any position that represents an investment in a player, whether it’s a center forward, midfielder, defender, or goalkeeper, Barça has the capacity to do it. Whether it has to be done is another matter. Nobody forces us; signing players isn’t mandatory.

“Obviously, if we see an opportunity in the market that Deco thinks could be interesting and would improve the squad, Deco will propose it to us, and we’ll decide. We’re very satisfied with the work Deco has done. He’s built an extraordinary, excellent squad.”

Barcelona have been linked with new centre-forwards as veteran striker Robert Lewandowski approaches the end of his time at the club. The 37-year-old has scored 14 goals in 32 appearances this season and could leave after four years in Spain.

Still, Laporta suggested Barcelona may not rush into the market.

“Obviously Barça can sign players, and we have two great center forwards, Ferran and Lewandowski, and I’m delighted with both of them.

“Then there are other players who can also play in that position: Olmo, Rashford, Lamine Yamal as well, since he sometimes becomes versatile in the forward positions.”

Only two Nigeria internationals, Gbenga Okunowo and Emmanuel Amuneke, have ever played for Barcelona’s senior team.