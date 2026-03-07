Amaechi Escapes Gunmen Attack in Rivers as Thugs Raze ADC Secretariat

.ADC: don’t mistake our restraint for weakness,we will protect our party and our members

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The immediate past Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, narrowly escaped gunmen attack on his way to his Ubima community in Rivers State, for his e-registration as a member of the African Democratic Party (ADC).

This was as ADC condemned the burning of its party secretariat in Ubima, Rivers State, describing the incident as a criminal attack on democracy and a dangerous escalation of political violence.

It was gathered that the gunmen suspected to be political thugs engaged the convoy of the leader of the ADC in South-south in a gun duel, between Ubima and a neighbouring Omuanwa community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected thugs had earlier set ablaze the Ward 8 office of the ADC in Ubima, Amaechi’s hometown.

During the attack on Thursday night, it was further gathered that the thugs fired sporadically at the gate of the family residence of the former minister. This happened after reports circulated about the homecoming of the former governor.

Earlier the same day, party members were allegedly attacked in Igwuruta Community in the same local government during a sensitisation programme.

However, while the community was yet to recover from the incident, yesterday, gunmen opened fire on the convoy of their son. Before Amaechi arrived at his community at about 12p.m., it was learnt that some suspected thugs had already mounted a road block, turning back every bus identified carrying ADC members attending the visit.

The suspects who invaded the community with heavy gun shots to stop the former governor’s visit, shot sporadically into the community and shattered Amaechi’s family house gate with bullets.

While the armed thugs were shooting directly at the ADC leader on arrival to enter his community, the security operatives in the team in defense engaged the criminals.

But the thugs who could not continue engaging the trained security operatives were overpowered and fled into the bushes in the area.

Amaechi while addressing members of the party, who were present to witness the e-registration exercise, called for calm. He appreciated the State Commissioner of Police, the Director of DSS and the Commandant of NSCDC, for their swift intervention in the incident.

Speaking after visiting the burnt party’s office, Amaechi said the security agencies showed professionalism in their response.

He urged members of the party not to join in causing violence, noting that the tasks are left for the police to unravel, arrest and prosecute those behind the attacks.

“I will thank the commissioner of police and the director of DSS. They showed a lot of professionalism, and immediately I made contact with them.

“In fact, I wasn’t expecting that kind of cooperation. I thought they would be behind these criminals and not render support. But all of us will agree that the police came out, the NSCDC and DSS came out. So we are grateful to them. I’m grateful to them, especially those of them who are here.

“But they must also know that this cannot continue. The way they will show us that this cannot continue is that they must prosecute those who are involved in this crime.”

Amaechi also advised the state governor to ensure adequate security in all parts of the state, to avert anarchy, especially during election period.

Amaechi said, “I have been a governor, and I know the consequences of not protecting the lives of people. The people will begin to protect their lives by themselves because they don’t want to die.

“But for now everybody should come down. Everybody should thank the Commissioner of Police. Everybody should thank the Director of SSS and the Commandant of NSCDC.

“Our role is to be calm, is to be peaceful. We are marching to Aso Rock. What they are doing is a distraction. What they are doing will not put food on your table.

“We are hungry. If you are not hungry, tell them I am hungry. People are dropping dead every day because of hunger. And there’s a few people who are stealing our money, and they say we should keep quiet.”

He encouraged members of the party to commence massive mobilisation, adding that the target is presidency.

“We can no longer keep quiet. ADC Rivers State, you must register en masse. You must make sure that we have enough members to surprise them. On election day, they will know whether we will vote or not.”

Reacting to attack, ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said in a statement that the arson was part of a troubling pattern of intimidation against its members, noting that only a few days earlier some ADC supporters were shot at during a political gathering and that other party offices had also been targeted in recent months.

The party warned that while it remains committed to peaceful democratic engagement, its restraint should not be mistaken for weakness and that it will take all lawful steps to protect its members and facilities.

The party strongly condemned the criminal attack on its party secretariat in Ubima, which was burnt to the ground Thursday night allegedly by thugs loyal to the ruling party.

According to the spokesman of the ADC, ”This fire is not only an attack on the African Democratic Congress as a political party, it is also a direct assault on democracy, political tolerance, and the constitutional rights of Nigerians to freely associate and participate in the democratic process.

”This latest incident is part of a disturbing pattern of intimidation and violence against our party and its members. Just a few days ago, ADC members were shot at during a political gathering. This is also not the first time that our offices have been targeted. In recent months, ADC offices in several locations have faced attacks, harassment, and acts of vandalism clearly intended to intimidate our members and disrupt our activities.

”Let it therefore be stated clearly: this kind of politics is unacceptable and must stop immediately. Nigeria must not be turned into a zoo where violence, intimidation, and the destruction of political property become the tools of political competition.

”Those who believe they can intimidate opposition parties through arson, violence, and criminal attacks should be reminded that those who choose violence should not assume others are incapable of defending themselves. While the ADC remains a peaceful and law-abiding democratic party committed to peaceful political engagement, we will not stand by and allow our members, supporters, and facilities to become easy targets for political thuggery. We will take every lawful step necessary to protect our party and our members across the country.

”We call on the security agencies to immediately investigate this attack, identify and apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure that those who sponsor or enable political violence are brought to justice. Anything short of this will embolden those who believe violence can silence political participation and weaken Nigeria’s democracy.”

He said that the ADC remains resolute and undeterred. “No amount of intimidation, arson, or destruction will weaken our commitment to building a democratic Nigeria founded on justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we must collectively reject violence and defend the sanctity of our democracy.”