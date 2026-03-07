Alleged N8.7bn Money-Laundering: Malami, Son, Wife Get Fresh N200m Bail Each 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, was yesterday granted bail in the sum of N200 million in the alleged money-laundering charge brought against him by the federal government.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja also granted bail in the same sum to Malami’s son, Abdulazeez and one of the former minister’s wife, Hajia Asabe Bashir.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had last December arraigned the trio on a 16-count criminal charge of alleged money-laundering, abuse of office amongst others.

They pleaded guilty to all the counts and were admitted to bail in the sum of N500 million each by then vacation judge, Justice Emeka Nwite.

However, upon their rearrangement last week before Justice Abdulmalik, the judge ordered them to file a fresh bail application, which was granted during yesterday’s proceedings.

The bail applications were argued by Joseph Daudu, SAN on behalf of the three defendants and was not opposed by EFCC’s lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN.

As part of conditions to the bail, the defendants are to produce two sureties each in the like sum and the sureties must have developed landed properties in Maitama or Asokoro.

The judge held that the documents of the properties are to be verified by the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court while the sureties are also to depose to affidavit of means.

Meanwhile, the three defendants are to deposit their travelling documents with the court and must not travel out of the country without the permission of the court.

Besides, the defendants and their sureties were also ordered to deposit their two recent passport photographs with the court.

However, the judge held that Malami and his son be remanded in Kuje Prison while his wife be taken to Suleja prison in Niger State, pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

Meanwhile, Justice Abdulmalik has fixed March 16 for commencement of trial of the corruption charges.

Malami, Abdulaziz and Asabe, were accused of conspiracy and concealment of proceeds of unlawful activities running into billions of naira.

According to the charge, the defendants were said to have committed the various alleged offences between November 2015 and June 2025.

The commission claimed that the funds allegedly acquired unlawfully were used for the purchase of luxury properties in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and other locations.

In count one, Malami and his son were said to have between July 2022 and June 2025, “procure METROPOLITAN AUTO TECH LIMITED to conceal the unlawful origin of the total sum of N1, 014, 848, 500.00 in the Sterling Bank Plc Account No. 0079182387,” when they reasonably ought to have known that the said sum formed proceeds of unlawful activities and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21(c) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

Malami and his son were in count two alleged to have procured the same METROPOLITAN AUTO TECH LIMITED to conceal the unlawful origin of another sum of over N600 million.

In another count, they were alleged to have in November 2022, used Rahamaniyya Properties Limited to conceal N500 million paid for a luxury duplex at Amazon Street, Maitama, Abuja.