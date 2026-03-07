Akwaaba African Travel Market Returns to ITB Berlin, Reclaiming Its Place on the Global Stage

Light Nwobodo

After more than a decade away, Akwaaba African Travel Market has made a significant return to ITB Berlin, one of the world’s largest and oldest tourism trade exhibitions.

Its reappearance marks a renewed chapter for West Africa’s leading international travel expo and signals a deeper reengagement with the global tourism marketplace. Akwaaba last participated in ITB in 2012. Now, after over 10 years of absence, the Lagos-based travel fair is back—positioning itself once again within the corridors of global travel trade influence.

Reconnecting West Africa to the World

In the past 12 months alone, Akwaaba has strengthened its international footprint, participating in major travel exhibitions including Kilifair Travel Expo in Tanzania, Magical Kenya Travel Expo, World Travel Market London, and EMITT in Turkey. Its return to ITB Berlin further reconnects what is widely regarded as the only international travel expo in West Africa to the heart of global tourism business networking. Now in its 22nd year, Akwaaba African Travel Market Lagos has consistently worked to bring the global travel exhibition experience to West Africa—creating a platform where African destinations engage directly with international buyers, airlines, hospitality brands, and tour operators.

A Track Record Across Continents

Akwaaba’s global engagement is not new. Over the years, it has participated in respected continental showcases such as Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo, Africa’s Travel Indaba in South Africa, and Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo in Kampala, alongside numerous other travel fairs worldwide. These engagements have enabled Akwaaba to benchmark itself against international best practices in exhibition management, destination marketing, and trade networking.

Why ITB Matters

Founded in 1966, ITB Berlin remains one of the most influential tourism trade platforms globally, drawing thousands of exhibitors and buyers from across continents. For Akwaaba, returning to this stage is both symbolic and strategic. It affirms West Africa’s presence in high-level tourism dialogue and reinforces Lagos’ standing as a regional tourism hub. As global travel rebounds and Africa’s tourism narrative continues to evolve, Akwaaba’s renewed presence at ITB Berlin underscores its commitment to integration, visibility, and competitiveness. More than a return, it is a statement: West Africa is ready to engage the world—again.