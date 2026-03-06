  • Friday, 6th March, 2026

Tinubu Was Deliberate in Mainstreaming Youth in His Government, Monguno Notes

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Senate Chief Whip, Muhammed Monguno, has said it was part of the Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Tinubu  to deliberately mainstream youth into governance.

Monguno disclosed this in Abuja during the official launch of the Renewed Hope Agenda Continuity Marshals (REHACMA).

He described Nigerian youths as vital stakeholders, who would shape the future of the nation.

Monguno stated: “The Renewed Hope Agenda is why one of its philosophical cornerstones is to jealously guard and protect the interests of the youth. 

“That is why, for the first time in the annals of the history of Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Bola Tinubu has appointed more youths into leadership positions.

“Before now, when ministers were appointed to the Ministry of Youth, you would see somebody who is 70 years old or 60 years old as Minister of Youth. Now it is not the case.

“It is youth who superintend over youth programmes, agencies and many institutions. It is all part of the deliberate steps taken under the Renewed Hope Agenda to mainstream youth into governance.

“To mainstream youth into governance so that by the time the present leaders exit, you are well qualified and better placed to move the Nigerian story forward.”

Also,  the National Coordinator of REHACMA, Osawemwenhio Uwagboe, called on Nigerian youths to take an active role in shaping the nation’s future.

